As February draws to a close, thoughts here turn to mud, maple sugaring and machinations for spring planting.
We are incredibly fortunate to live in a region where a drive or stroll down a country road proves that small farms can still exist. Happily, the Monadnock Region is no food desert. Unlike many other residents of the United States, we can obtain farm-fresh food at numerous farm stands and farmers markets.
And yet kids here go hungry. High food-insecurity rates — higher than the state average — have been reported in the Monadnock Region.
Often, the best meal a student gets in a day is at school. That’s why two bills related to school meals introduced during this legislative session were so important. But they likely will not see fruition. Both were shot down by the House last week as “inexpedient to legislate” in pretty much partisan votes.
One, HB 1660, would require public schools to provide both breakfast and lunch to all students. This is an expansion of the current requirement that schools provide “at least one meal.” HB 1660 would also create a state fund to help reimburse schools for the additional meal services.
The other, HB 1657, would create a “farm-to-school reimbursement program” to help schools that want to buy locally produced farm foods.
Democrats argued the measures would help address child hunger while supporting local agriculture. Republican lawmakers said the costs of both bills would be too high and that they would amount to state mandates in areas where parents and local districts should decide.
HB 1660 would have cost the state roughly $650,000 per year. Given the millions spent on GOP-backed school-choice vouchers, this amount seems like small potatoes.
HB 1657 would have cost the state $600,000 in its first year and $180,000 per year after that through fiscal year 2025. The National School Lunch program would have provided an additional $1.2 million.
Before the full House followed suit, the House Education Committee voted both bills “inexpedient to legislate” in 10-8 along party lines. What’s truly inexpedient is allowing kids to go hungry and suffer related health and cognitive issues that the state will end up paying for later.
Especially for the Monadnock Region, HB 1657 is a particularly good bill that would have helped two segments of the population at once by connecting local farmers to school lunch programs.
The so-called Local Food for Local Schools Reimbursement Bill would use a combination of state and federal funds to reimburse school districts $1 for every $3 spent purchasing from New Hampshire producers, for up to $1,200 each year. According to a recent report by Sentinel staff writer Molly Bolan, school districts that participate in the National School Lunch Program would be eligible for reimbursement when buying local dairy, fish, pork, beef, poultry, eggs, fruits, vegetables, cider or maple syrup.
The legislation would also provide reimbursements for purchases made from other New England producers, but at a lower rate of $1 for every $6 spent.
As state Rep. Lucius Parshall, D-Marlborough, a former public school teacher, said, the bill is “good for everyone involved.” It’s good for the farmers and good for our kids.
Apparently the GOP-led House didn’t think so. While Republican legislators are acting as if the state has no money for these programs, Gov. Chris Sununu, in his State of the State address last week, boasted that because of all the great GOP-backed tax initiatives, state coffers are overflowing with money. He said “record tax revenue” has been “pouring into New Hampshire” and the state’s surplus revenue now stands at $250 million.
How about passing some of that money on to the state’s farmers and feeding its children?
Food insecurity — the disruption of food consumption or eating patterns because of a lack of money or other resources — can cause negative health outcomes, such as decreased nutrient intake, poor oral health, behavioral problems, asthma, greater risk of hospitalization and developmental problems, as a report by The Sentinel’s health reporter Olivia Belanger noted last October. Society pays for these problems in the end. Why not circumvent them?
The school meals bills would have helped solve these problems and, in the case of HB 1657, would have bolstered the state’s agricultural sector. The bill would have injected about $1.8 million into New Hampshire’s farm and food economy, according to the Northeast Organic Farmers Association.
Instead of sowing the seeds of positive change, however, the Legislature has taken a scythe to programs that would have helped two precious resources to thrive.