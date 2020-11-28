There is no shortage of reports of continuing economic fallout from the now-surging COVID-19 pandemic. With infections, hospitalizations and deaths spiking across the country — and likely to surge even more from holiday travel and gatherings — there likely will be pressure arising for public health reasons to impose greater restrictions that might further damage already financially vulnerable individuals, businesses and state and local governments.
Much of the government aid that either helped keep businesses afloat and people employed or offered transitional unemployment, housing and other assistance is set to end next month. And while the prospects for effective vaccinations to bring the virus to heel are promising, the need now for additional transitional assistance is compelling. It’s needed to keep hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers from being overwhelmed by the caseload that is surging so dangerously. Also, with unemployment still high and jobless claims once more on the rise, additional stimulus is needed to help restaurants, businesses and other employers get through what’s likely to be a challenging winter. And state and local governments require help to meet education costs and unemployment and other social assistance needs that have so increased during the pandemic.
Despite this, Washington remains shockingly hamstrung in its response to the latest coronavirus wave. President Trump mostly ignores the ravaging surge and has not thrown any meaningful weight behind pushing an aid package through Congress. And Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been getting nowhere on a compromise aid bill since the Democrat-led House passed a sweeping proposal just prior to the summer surge and Senate Republicans responded with their self-styled “skinny” bill.
In addition to needing renewed pandemic assistance, the country needs it to be smarter assistance. For instance, some of the business aid provided through CARES Act funds didn’t end up where it should have, and there are some lingering unintended business-tax ramifications that Congress should also correct.
In New Hampshire, some of the federal aid has been head-scratching in its implementation. In October, the federal Health and Human Services department announced a round of assistance grants to nursing homes, where here — as throughout the country — the coronavirus has hit hardest. Yet the grant formula awarded more to nursing homes that kept infection rates lower than their counties’ rates. The result: Nursing homes in New Hampshire are punished because the state has more effectively kept its rates of community transmission lower than elsewhere in the country, with the average HHS grant to nursing homes here being 80 percent lower than the national average, according to a report shared through the Granite State News Collaborative.
State and local government officials have also been clamoring for additional and more flexible federal aid. Gov. Chris Sununu has long complained about restrictions that tied federal aid directly to pandemic relief because it couldn’t be used to address some of the consequential impacts of the pandemic. For their part, local officials are worried that, without additional and more flexible federal assistance, state belt-tightening due to the pandemic may trickle down and force unintended cutbacks at the county, municipal and school level. At a roundtable convened last week by Sen. Maggie Hassan, Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates said the CARES Act hadn’t given the county the same discretion in applying federal assistance as communities with populations over 500,000 were given, and he stated smaller communities should have the same options available to larger ones.
Sadly, there seems little prospect of progress in Washington before January. The president seems uninterested in his nation’s health, and Congress appears unlikely to strike any deals until after the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Meantime, it seems the country is left to cross its collective fingers and hope the public health and economic fallout from Washington’s gross negligence is not as dire as appears likely.