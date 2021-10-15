“Space … the final frontier …”
Those words have led episodes and films of the “Star Trek” franchise since 1965. And while it may have been Gene Roddenberry’s vision that captured our collective imagination regarding what human civilization might achieve and encounter in the next few hundred years, it was William Shatner who personified that vision.
As Capt. James T. Kirk, first commander of the United Federation of Planets’ starship USS Enterprise, Shatner was the swashbuckling hero, getting the girl and inevitably winning through daring and creativity: the things even a Vulcan couldn’t bring to the table.
It’s been a long, strange journey for our planet since “Star Trek" debuted, and for Shatner. But he always embraced the celebrity the show brought him — even when making fun of its most-ardent fans. And as fictional characters go, there is perhaps no better-known representative of humanity than Kirk.
So it probably made sense for Jeff Bezos to send Shatner/Kirk into space Wednesday, even if only for a few moments. After all, as one of Shatner’s fellow crew member/tourists explained, it was: "the ultimate manifestation of science fiction becoming science.”
Another said, "I can't think of a better ambassador for the future of humanity than his character James T. Kirk on ‘Star Trek’ and that amazing future."
What it really was, of course, beyond a heartwarming experience for a 90-year-old actor, was a publicity stunt. Including Shatner put all the focus on him, rather than on those who paid a small fortune for the 10-minute trip. More importantly, it ensured the world would be watching.
And that’s what these “space tourism” trips are about, on the surface: public relations (and perhaps recouping some of the cost through those surely hefty, but undisclosed, fees).
The real purpose behind the new space race among billionaires Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson, has much farther-reaching effects. They are tasked with taking over for NASA, to an extent, in a privatization of space exploration.
NASA was once an efficient agency — literally reaching for the moon, and succeeding, in less than a decade. But it’s since become as bloated and bogged down in process and legalities as the rest of government. Fourteen years ago, the agency authorized a program to develop a new lunar spacesuit; it’s still four years away and will cost a half a billion dollars per suit.
Then there are the constant budget battles, with one administration pulling funding or the next adding some, but only for pet projects — and lawmakers withholding approval unless a company in their state gets the contract. And so on.
So, privatization is a good idea if we want to actually make progress.
It comes, though, at a price.
That price is that the agenda of private companies is making money. Even those run by billionaire celebrities are not altruistic. NASA will spend billions on the current lunar project, outsourcing most of it to just a few top vendors. The current “space race” is, in a way, just showing off for lawmakers and others in a position to influence who gets those contracts.
NASA is now being sued by Bezos for choosing Musk’s SpaceX for a lunar lander put out to bid last year. Worse, after much lobbying, Congress subsequently added money to NASA’s budget specifically to placate Bezos and also include his Blue Origins firm’s lander.
Blue Origins and SpaceX have also battled in court over patents for this new technology, which points to another dicey area. If private companies hold all the secrets to future U.S. space exploration, then we’ll face a far different future than that in which Capt. Kirk sought to boldly go where no one has been before.