News that three members of the N.H. House tested positive for COVID last week might not mean anything more than any three Granite Staters testing positive. There are, after all, 400 people in that body, putting it among the largest such chambers in the world. Finding just three virus cases in any New Hampshire group of 400 would, these days, be considered a win. Gov. Chris Sununu downplayed the news, describing the number as right in line with the general population’s positive-test rate.
But the House isn’t a typical group. For starters, it skews older than the general population. Part and parcel of this fact is that the type of ailments and vulnerabilities that make dealing with COVID particularly dangerous are not unusual.
It’s also a group with the resources at its disposal to ensure the health and safety of its members — and staffers — during an unprecedented pandemic. Such decisions are made, in most cases, by the House speaker.
Current Speaker Sherman Packard has been at odds with Democratic representatives over this issue pretty much since he took on that position — after the death of his predecessor from COVID, following an in-person GOP caucus meeting just over a year ago. He refused to hold remote sessions last winter, at the height of a wave of cases, instead opting to conduct a full session of the House in a UNH parking lot, with members voting from their cars, and others in the UNH hockey arena and at a Bedford sports complex.
Packard hasn’t completely ignored the need for caution. At a two-day full House session Jan. 6 and 7, members met not in Representatives Hall in the Statehouse, but at a Manchester conference center where they could, arguably, spread out more to socially distance. Reportedly, air filtration at meeting spaces has also been addressed to help deter the transmission of the virus. And those going maskless sat separately from lawmakers who wore masks at the session.
But at least one of the three House members to have tested positive feels that isn’t enough. Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, said of his GOP counterparts who refused to wear masks during the session, “It’s not their right to give me COVID, and that’s what they did.” He noted he hadn’t been out in public much, other than for that session, during which he wore a medical-grade facemask.
Walpole’s Lucy Weber, an outspoken critic of the way the House has been conducted during the pandemic, sought to meet remotely as the Jan. 6 session opened. Her motion was shot down by a vote of House members, along partisan lines.
To a degree, leadership’s reluctance to allow full sessions to be held remotely is understandable. With 400 members, it would pose a technological and logistical challenge. And, some legislators have charged, members meeting remotely have had a different sense of decorum, not dressing appropriately and even taking the meeting, via their cellphones, to the bathroom with them.
Still, one of the biggest takeaways thus far in the pandemic has been that technology can, and should, be used to augment participation and safety. To start with, Packard should rethink his stance on allowing committee meetings — which involve a much smaller number of lawmakers — to be held remotely (and for the public to comment remotely during hearings, as we’ve previously argued).
He also should investigate the possibilities of having a reduced number of members be able to meet remotely — say, those with exacerbating conditions or, unrelatedly, those facing occasional winter weather driving issues. Perhaps, as in the Senate, some members could meet remotely as long as an in-person quorum is achieved. By limiting the number, Packard should be able to maintain decorum and order and still move the people’s business along.
Finally, though we know this is most unlikely, if he won’t allow members to meet remotely, in order to maximize safety, Packard ought to demand all attendees at House sessions wear masks and be vaccinated against the virus.