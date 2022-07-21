While all the national headlines, political debates, outrage and constitutional arguments revolve around mass shootings, assault weapons and attempts to skirt what few regulations haven’t been hammered into submission by Supreme Court rulings and legislatures held hostage by the most extreme “gun rights” lobbyists, two shooting deaths in a matter of days in the Monadnock Region serve to remind us that gun violence is never far in the United States of 2022.
They weren’t the attention-getting shootings that leave everyone stunned by the scope and disregard for life. In some ways, they were worse — the kind of shootings that happen far more frequently and don’t generate national debates, because we’ve come to accept them.
In Alstead, two people shot dead, in what police are calling a homicide/suicide — two words, each tragic in their own right, that combined, seem to multiply the heartbreak. That seems to hold true in this case. While not much has been said of Steven Lawlor, family, neighbors and community members had much to say about his wife, Alicia: about her love of their two now-orphaned daughters, ages 16 and 6, and about her volunteer work with Feeding Tiny Tummies.
In Winchester, a day later, police believe, 72-year-old Timothy Hill was shot to death by his wife’s grandson, who lived with the couple. Few details have been made public about the incident, but what it has in common with the Lawlors’ deaths, besides timing, are a family dynamic … and guns.
According to Everytown for Gun Safety, two-thirds of the domestic-violence deaths of women involve a gun. Across the nation, there have been more than 24,000 gun deaths so far this year, and nearly 60 percent of those were suicides. Roughly 1,200 people die in murder/suicides each year, says the Violence Policy Center, and nine out of 10 such incidents involve a gun.
The Granite State actually has the lowest rate of gun homicides of any U.S. state, at just 0.91 per 100,000 residents.
Statistics, though, don’t tell the story of the effect of gun violence. Survivors do. In the space of a day, right here in the Monadnock Region, two girls were left without a mother or father; a wife left without her husband; and many others grieving their sibling, parent, aunt, uncle, friend, etc.
“There’s still shock,” Nathan Maslowski said of his sister’s death in Alstead. “It’s in the sadness and all the emotions, and it still seems very new.”
These types of shooting are far more common than the mass shootings that capture our attention every week or so — though those are certainly horrific in their own right. And any effort to reduce them must include loophole-free measures to limit who has access to guns and under what circumstances that right may be overridden.
Unfortunately, while Congress — again acting in response to a wave of mass shootings — finally managed to take some very small steps in the right direction, New Hampshire’s political leadership stands ready to defend the gates of limitless guns for all.
Signed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June, House Bill 1178 prohibits state and local officials from enforcing federal firearms laws, agency rules or executive orders unless those laws or rules also exist in state law. The law also bars officials from cooperating with federal agencies’ investigations or actions against people suspected of federal firearms violations, unless the person is suspected of committing other federal laws or crimes. It is, in a word, idiotic. Its intent is simply to assure gun-rights advocates that conservative politicians in New Hampshire remain firmly in their pocket, rather than being interested in protecting Granite State lives.
President Biden signed the new federal gun law which, in addition to providing incentives for states to pass so-called red flag laws (which allow groups to petition courts to remove weapons from people deemed a threat to themselves or others), expands the so-called “boyfriend loophole” that prevents people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun. And it expands background check requirements to those ages 18 to 21.
The question now becomes, how does this new law affect things in New Hampshire — especially given the law Sununu signed? Several county sheriffs, including Cheshire County’s Eli Rivera, asked exactly that of Attorney General John Formella last week. The vague response and promise of more guidance to come aren’t reassuring.
Because the AG’s Office, which investigates all New Hampshire homicides, is notoriously tight-lipped, information that could indicate whether any state or federal gun laws in effect could have prevented the two recent shootings is unavailable.
What we do know, from experience, is that while we’ve been thus far spared the kind of mass shootings that bring the national spotlight to the region, suicides and homicides by gun are not uncommon here.
And their effects are felt long after any headlines fade.
