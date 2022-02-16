Cheshire County’s population declined slightly during the past decade, according to U.S. Census figures, while the state’s overall population grew 4.6 percent. If the county specifically — and the Monadnock Region in general — wants to ensure its long-term economic viability by attracting people, particularly young workers, to live in the area, it will need to meet them where they want to live and make it affordable.
Assuming employers are willing to pay a wage that enables workers to live here (more than the state’s minimum wage of $7.25 per hour), the region needs to offer housing that suits them. Rather than a single-family home on a large rural lot or a high-rise, multi-unit apartment building, many prefer to live in a homey apartment or small house within walking distance of a village center. They want a sense of community.
One of the region’s biggest issues beyond a worker shortage is a housing shortage, particularly a dearth of rental properties. The shortage of dwelling units is driving up rents and driving out earners on the lower end of the wage scale. According to apartments.com, the average price of a rental in Keene is nearly $1,300 a month. Following the 30 percent rule for housing costs, someone seeking to relocate here would need a salary of nearly $50,000 to live comfortably. Per-capita income in Cheshire County based on 2019 figures is about $34,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The pandemic-induced homebuying frenzy has driven up prices in Cheshire County in the past two years. The median price of a single-family home now sits at about $285,000, according to the New England Real Estate Network, a 14 percent increase from the previous year and a nearly 30 percent increase over 2019’s median price of $220,000.
On top of this, the pandemic has highlighted that single-family homes can be socially isolating. Living in a detached home on a large rural lot can make casual connections with neighbors difficult and forces the occupant to drive to stores and other amenities. Young people — and some older ones, too — would prefer greener and healthier options, such as the ability to walk or ride a bicycle to the center of town. At minimum, they would like a dwelling with access to public transportation.
“People like me want to live stumbling-home-from-the-bar distance,” Peterborough native Lily Beyer, now a young structural engineer in Portsmouth, is quoted as saying in a recent N.H. Business Review article about “missing middle” housing. “We want to live walk-to-the-coffee-shop-and-see-my-friends distance.”
Missing middle housing is a range of house-scale buildings with multiple units — compatible in scale and form with detached single-family homes — located in a walkable neighborhood, according to architect and urban designer Daniel Parolek, who wrote a book on the subject.
House Bill 1177, sponsored by state Rep. Ivy Vann, D-Peterborough, is an attempt to revive the old-fashioned duplex, triple and quad dwellings by requiring municipalities to allow up to four-unit apartment buildings in areas that already have municipal water and sewer.
“What we have is a lot of single-family and a lot of large apartment complexes,” Vann said in the N.H. Business Review report, “and nothing in the middle.”
Vann, who also serves on the Peterborough Planning Board, said she supports easing restrictions for accessory dwelling units. These apartments would still have to follow all local regulations, but her proposed legislation would allow older people like herself to break up a large home into apartments without needing a variance from the zoning bylaws. Such apartments would meet the needs of not only young renters but also those of older folks who want to be within walking distance of the corner store.
Such accessory units, or ADUs, have been allowed in all New Hampshire communities since 2017, when a state law established minimum standards for those residents. Now at least two Monadnock Region communities — Peterborough and Westmoreland — are weighing proposals to loosen ADU restrictions, as recently reported by The Sentinel’s Caleb Symons, which planning officials say would make it easier for residents to age in place and would also help to ease the local housing crunch.
Worries that loosening ADU restrictions would lead to an explosion of short-term rentals, such as those offered through Airbnb, haven’t materialized, according to Elissa Margolin, director of Housing Action N.H., a coalition of housing developers, homeless service providers and others working toward solving the state’s housing shortage.
A related bill, SB 400, would provide incentives to municipalities to relax local regulations favoring single-family homes on larger lots. Gov. Chris Sununu has expressed support for the measure.
Cheshire County will need to add more than 760 dwelling units over the next three years to keep pace with ongoing efforts to improve housing stability in the state, Keene Mayor George Hansel told The Sentinel in November. Hansel is the region’s representative on the governor’s Housing Stability Council.
Gov. Sununu is among those who recognize that the state needs to boost housing stock, particularly of the affordable variety, to attract the workers needed to address the state’s workforce shortage, and these bills offer ways to do that. The economic vitality of the region depends on it.