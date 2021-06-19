This would have been the first observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, but because June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, the newly declared holiday came Friday. Recognition in New Hampshire occurs today, however, as a 2019 law requires the governor to proclaim each June 19 as Juneteenth throughout the state.
Juneteenth, also recognized by 46 other states and the District of Columbia and now by a federal law enacted this week, commemorates the day — June 19, 1865 — when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, delivering the news that slaves were declared free by federal order, bringing enforcement of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to the last of the rebelling states. Celebrations of the day’s anniversary have long been of special significance and commemoration for the Black community, but as they spread first in Texas and eventually across the county, Juneteenth is now recognized for its importance to all Americans, marking as it does the end of one of the most pernicious stains on American history. It has come to be referred to as our second Independence Day, and, indeed, the just-enacted federal holiday is officially named Juneteenth National Independence Day.
But Juneteenth has taken on a meaning larger than just a celebration of the final abolition of slavery, particularly over the past year, since George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer sparked a long overdue nationwide reckoning with the lingering racism that continues to prevent persons of color from achieving the full measure of freedom and opportunity this nation has promised to all since the first Independence Day. It was heartening to see the wide bipartisan support this week in Congress for making Juneteenth a federal holiday — the bill passed by unanimous consent in the Senate and a near unanimous vote in the House — and the recognition of that broader context. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who led efforts to marshal Republican support for the bill, acknowledged this when he said after the Senate’s action, “I believe that there’s no better time than the present, particularly given the strife we’ve seen — this level of distrust for example between law enforcement and the communities they serve — to acknowledge our nation’s history, and to learn from it.”
As uplifting as it was to see Congress act this week to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, Cornyn’s choice of words calling for all “to learn” from our history stands this Juneteenth in stark contrast to the shameful step backward the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu are endorsing in empowering those in New Hampshire who seek to interfere with efforts to teach and benefit from that history. Tacked on to this year’s budget is a so-called “divisive concepts” measure.
Its provisions, if they don’t explicitly forbid a full exploration of racism in America past and present and its continuing ramifications by public schools in educating students — and by public employers, including police and other law enforcement agencies, in conducting bias or other training — will significantly chill public teachers’ and employers’ freedom of expression on such matters. In the report to the House on the bill reported out by the conference committee, Rep. Lynne Ober, a Hudson Republican, couldn’t have described the measure’s intent any more plainly or terrifyingly when she said its provisions “prohibit the propagation of divisive concepts.” Call it the Republican cancel-culture law.
The bill is bad policy and badly drafted, with enough vagueness and inconsistencies to keep public schools and employers scratching their heads and lawyers busily engaged. In dropping his previous objections to the House’s original measure, Sununu applauded Senate Republicans for rewrapping its provisions indirectly in the mantle of anti-discrimination laws. That, however, is but a distinction without a difference.
So where does that leave the observance of Juneteenth in New Hampshire? In summarizing the promise that Congress’s action this week might hold for the nation, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said, “commemoration ought to drive change and not be a substitute for change.” We hope Sununu had that in mind when he signed this year’s annual proclamation of Juneteenth, which by law must call for “appropriate ceremonies and activities commemorating the abolition of slavery.” One such appropriate activity will decidedly not be when he signs the divisive concepts legislation into law.