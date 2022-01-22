We’ll give New Hampshire conservatives this much credit: They’re determined to make the most of their turn at the wheel of the ship of state. And, if nothing else, they’re consistent in their efforts to suppress the votes of those who might disagree with them, especially college students from out of state.
Having had mixed results thus far during the Sununu administration, GOP lawmakers are again pushing the bogus narrative of voter fraud as an excuse to try to dissuade eligible voters from registering, then voting, during the same trip to the polls — a common practice among new voters, such as students.
One such attempt, 2017’s Senate Bill 3, placed confusing hurdles on those registering within 30 days of an election. The courts were not kind in that case, noting the language was so vague and threatening — the prospect of a police visit and $5,000 fine were attached — that it might well cause eligible voters to opt not to bother voting. And that was exactly its intent. In a case that took years to decide, the N.H. Supreme Court found 4-0 last summer that SB 3 should be struck down because it “imposes unreasonable hurdles on the right to vote” and “that the State failed to carry its burden to demonstrate that SB 3 is substantially related to an important governmental objective.” A superior court judge had previously noted, the affidavit SB3 forced registrants to sign was “confusing, hard to navigate and comply with, and difficult to complete in a timely manner.”
Somehow, GOP lawmakers took from that judicial beatdown that SB 3 would have been fine if they just provided those registering voters with a prepaid envelope with which to mail in an array of identifying proof of residency within 10 days of voting. That’s one essential difference in the latest attempt to dissuade new voters from showing up on the day of an election. But this law would also go further than threatening those voters with a fine: It would empower officials to retroactively cancel the votes they cast.
Now, one of the basic principles of New Hampshire elections is that voters may — some say must — cast their votes secretly. The question then becomes: How would elections officials know how those non-complying newly registered voters voted? How would they know which votes to cancel?
Senate Bill 418 includes a clunky process for tracking those ballots. To start with, new registrants would fill out a different ballot from everyone else, one that would be numbered by local officials and kept separately. If the voter then didn’t send the required identifying paperwork to the secretary of state within 10 days, the “marked” ballots would be opened and those votes subtracted from each candidate they chose.
In other words, anyone choosing to register on the day of voting would be deprived of their right to vote in secret.
The bill’s primary sponsor, Warren’s Bob Giuda, says he spent months working on the bill with former Secretary of State Bill Gardner and his successor, Dave Scanlan. That ought to put Scanlan in an uncomfortable spot, because his office has consistently fought tooth and nail to ensure the privacy of ballots, taking one case to the U.S. Supreme Court and steadfastly refusing to allow local officials even to hand-audit machine-counted ballots.
“Anything that chips away at the secret ballot and the longstanding tradition of free and fair elections will be harmful to those among us who have trouble saying no and easily succumb to peer pressure,” Gardner said after the U.S. Supreme Court turned down his office’s bid to ban voters from taking photos of their own ballots. And his office has consistently argued that this principle of ballot secrecy means individual ballots are exempt from public records laws, even when they can’t be tied back to specific voters.
The bill also places an unfunded mandate on local elections officials, who would have to prep packets for distribution and track those marked ballots until the state signs off on them — not to mention the delays and likely confusion that would prevail on election days, especially in communities such as Keene, that generally see a high number of first-time voters/registrants.
All in the name of discouraging new voters from registering at the polls, as the courts have ruled is their right.
As we’ve said before, frightening eligible voters away from the polls is not “securing” our elections. The backers of SB 418 know this. All they’re hoping to secure is more victories for GOP candidates, at the expense of depriving some voters of their rights.