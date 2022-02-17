A delight of the winter Olympic games is the once-every-four-years opportunity to become reacquainted with sports that don’t get much attention in the intervening years. Be it one of such events as curling, bobsledding, biathlon or skeleton, the Olympics, now underway in Beijing, are a reminder there are athletes competing with great skill, dedication and nerve in sports that most of us never see except on the quadrennial Olympic stage.
For most Americans, one of those disciplines is ski jumping. The last of the Beijing ski jumping events have concluded, but in these parts we can thank the organizers of the Harris Hill Ski Jump competition in Brattleboro that there’s an annual opportunity to marvel firsthand at a sport requiring athleticism, skill, grace and — to many of us — a certain amount of craziness, without having to await the next Olympics.
This weekend’s tournament, being held at the venerable jump site on Brattleboro’s Cedar Street will once more showcase high-level and up-and-coming jumpers and will again be a U. S. Cup Series qualifying event on the Nordic USA tour. This year, though, it will also mark the 100th anniversary of the first competition at Harris Hill and gives cause to celebrate the community spirit that has made Brattleboro an annual draw for elite jumpers as well as fans, from ski jumping enthusiasts to the uninitiated.
The ski jump facility and the tournament are named for Fred Harris, an American pioneer of the sport who decided to build a wooden ski jumping structure in his hometown of Brattleboro and in 1922 put on the inaugural competition there in the nascent days of competitive ski jumping, before it became a recognized Olympic sport. In the years since, Harris Hill has attracted crowds to witness what became a two-day competition for world-class jumpers and has hosted national and regional championships.
Keeping the jump site and the event vibrant has not been without its challenges. Over the years, lack of snow, wartime and structural repairs have forced its cancellation 12 times, and it was knocked out again last year by the pandemic. The structure itself has required maintenance and upgrades to keep pace with the sport’s development, and it’s evidence of the challenge of making those investments that Harris Hill is now the only 90-meter jump remaining in New England, one of the two standard hill sizes in international competition. Continuing the improvements, floodlights have recently been installed, making night jumping possible for the first time.
Well-deserved credit, then, goes to the event’s hosting organizers — originally the Brattleboro Outing Club, now the nonprofit Harris Hill Ski Jump Inc. — and the many volunteers who have kept the event going and to the community which, by supporting and turning out for the event, has kept up its popularity. “Something that can prevail for 100 years says so much about community,” Sandy Harris of Spofford, the daughter of founder Fred Harris and one of the host nonprofit’s trustees, told The Sentinel. She added, “If it hadn’t been for the love of the hill in Brattleboro and the people that are really dedicated to ... the sport, this would have gone away a long time ago.”
The 100th anniversary celebration begins Friday night with a community thank-you exhibition of night jumping, followed by fireworks. The competitions begin Saturday with the Pepsi Challenge and U.S. Cup event, and the Fred Harris Memorial Tournament will be contested on Sunday. More information about the events, including the COVID-19 protocols being observed, can be found at harrishillskijump.com/home.
Anyone who has found wonder in watching the recent Olympic ski jumping on TV or online should head to Harris Hill this weekend to experience up close the skill and daring of jumpers on skis willing to hurtle down a ramp steep enough to fly well over 300 feet and stick a landing, and to savor an unbeatable atmosphere of ringing cowbells, bonfires, food vendors and tailgating. The organizers urge spectators to dress warmly, but don’t be deterred by the cold. At Harris Hill, you’ll find the warmth of a community deservedly celebrating a signature event. And if that’s not quite enough warmth, the organizer’s website notes the beer tent will be heated.