At a time meant to bring hope and cheer at the end of a long year, we can all thank Ruby the one-eyed goat, and the local residents who pitched in to bring her to a safe home for the holidays, for an uplifting story of perseverance and optimism to brighten the season.
No one’s quite sure of Ruby’s life story, but an ear tag indicates that residence in Texas was part of her history. How she traveled to southwestern New Hampshire remains a mystery, but at some point this spring she showed up in Chesterfield and was spotted often enough around the main east-west highway to become known as the “Route 9 traveler” to the locals who took an interest in her fate.
They include Elizabeth Walker, Margo Bergeron and Carl Chickering of Chesterfield and Spofford, who set about trying to corral Ruby and find her a safe home, efforts that succeeded in August when they lured Ruby into a large dog trap and moved her to the Westmoreland homestead of Craig Faulkner. But Ruby — who’s shown remarkable survival skills amidst the perils of predators and traffic, though somewhere along the way she lost an eye in a porcupine altercation — clearly has a wanderlust and found a way to escape and resume her peregrinations in late November.
Since then, Walker and Bergeron spent many hours on a daily search for Ruby and mounted efforts to raise awareness of her plight, including posting flyers around Pisgah State Park, reaching out to neighbors and providing regular Facebook updates. On Friday, those efforts led to a sighting reported from lower Chesterfield, and with Walker and others tracking her, Ruby fittingly made her way back to Route 9.
Enter Sean Condon, a Chesterfield resident unaware of the hunt for Ruby, but clearly the right man at the right time as he was driving along Route 9. He spotted the goat — or rather, a goat, since he was unaware of Ruby’s story — pulled over and gave chase. After what he described to Sentinel reporter Molly Bolan, in her delightful recounting of Friday’s events, as 17 minutes of an “excruciating jog” that exhausted both him and the goat, Condon managed to nab Ruby. This despite, Bolan wryly noted about the used-car dealer, his not being well-versed in goat-wrangling.
The adventure has resonated. At the time Condon captured Ruby, people driving by on the highway rolled down windows to shout encouragement. Bergeron and Walker, delighted to be reunited with Ruby, thrilled their Facebook followers with the news Ruby was safe and a permanent home being arranged. And Bolan’s story has gained traction on social media.
Resonate Ruby’s story should, replete as it is with her fortitude in surviving against the odds, the drama of the rescue and the uplift of friends and neighbors selflessly pitching in to bring a happy conclusion. Mix in a welcome touch of humor the self-effacing Condon added — not knowing of Ruby’s local celebrity beforehand, he told Bolan “I just thought it was, like a regular goat ... [but] I got the Kim Kardashian of goats” — and all the elements necessary to lighten the holiday season are there. As Walker noted, Ruby’s return was a gift, “a Christmas miracle.”
Whether Ruby tempers her wanderlust and stays in the area remains to be seen. But she — and those who have helped her return to safety — could not have done more to bring a collective smile to the region’s face, brightening these dark days of early winter.