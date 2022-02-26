You know that feeling when someone gives you a gift or does you a favor, but it isn’t really what you want? Do you tell them, or just say thank you and move on? Do you regift or otherwise dispose of it, or hang onto it in case they ever ask about it?
This “bad gift” feeling is kind of how we view this year’s outsized group of candidates for the Keene Board of Education — not in the sense that any of the candidates is a “bad” choice, per se; so far, we don’t know enough about most of them to make that judgment.
And that’s actually the point.
Many years, we’ve lamented the lack of locals willing to step up and help steer the school district — or City Council, or other local boards and committees. We’re blessed to live in a democracy and in a region where that means local citizens have the power to take on such decision-making and thereby (we hope) improve the lives of those around them. There have been election seasons where only incumbents ran to keep their seats, or even when not enough candidates ran to fill all the available positions.
This year, in addition to three incumbents seeking to retain their seats, five more Keene residents have joined the race for the three available seats on the board.
Whether that’s because of some genuine increased interest or because various statewide ideological groups are recruiting people for local office — school boards in particular — we don’t know.
By the time voting takes place on March 8, we hope all voters will know the answer to that question and others. Thus far, though, indications are that the majority of the candidates aren’t eager to share their thoughts and ideologies.
At a candidates forum last Thursday put on by the district, only two — two! — of the eight showed up to answer questions and discuss the issues facing the district. Both are incumbents, Rebecca Lancaster and Kris Roberts. Another candidate, City Councilor Randy Filiault, sent a prepared statement, since the council was meeting at the same time. Five others no-showed completely.
Therein lies the uneasiness regarding this gift of plenty. What to make of having an abundance of options for the board but having so little information upon which to base a decision? And is this apparent lack of interest in letting the public know more about them and their positions an indication of their commitment to the job of school board member?
The politicizing of local school management in New Hampshire and elsewhere means it’s more important than ever to know where candidates stand. Even if organized statewide campaigns weren’t trying to stack school boards with like-minded representatives, there are many issues of note facing the Keene board and others over the next three years (the length of term for these seats).
In addition to the usual budget, teacher and other contracts and assorted capital/facilities decisions, there are conundrums posed by the current pandemic. Where do the candidates stand on balancing the school board’s obligation to provide the best educational setting for students while ensuring that the health and safety of students and staff are protected, particularly in light of conflicting pressure from parents, the state or other sources?
With state lawmakers increasingly sticking their noses into local school curricula, health protocols and safety measures, how will they address issues of COVID safety, other vaccinations, student behavior and gun-free school zones? How will they direct staff to implement state laws regarding “divisive concepts,” genocide studies or sexual consent?
How will they balance the needs of the district with the local share of taxes as the Legislature and governor siphon more and more funding away to private schools?
Voters deserve answers to all of these questions and others. For the majority of candidates this year, one of the best venues for providing them went by without a whisper.
We hope there will be other such opportunities for the candidates to be heard as a group. We hope they’ll all respond to The Sentinel’s candidate questionnaires. Filiault appeared on Chris Coates’ Saturday morning radio show on WKBK last week, and others may follow.
However they get the information out, all eight of the school board wannabes ought to make every attempt to inform voters of their stances on local education.
And voters need to demand that information and ignore the candidacies of anyone unwilling to provide it.