Free of charge, local residents can expand their knowledge, quench their thirst for information, entertainment and more.
Even those tiny impromptu libraries that have popped up around the region in recent years in parks and on roadsides contribute. Their deal: Have a look, and if you see a book you like, take it. In exchange, sometime when you’re done with a book, drop it in for someone else. They, too, feed our collective intellectual and emotional hunger.
So why not apply a similar model to literal hunger?
Roger Weinreich, owner of Good Fortune Jewelry and Pawn in downtown Keene, long active in community affairs, set up such a “blessing box” last year in front of his store. Like those tiny book exchanges, it’s a wooden box with shelves and a glass door with a knob. It’s therefore weather resistant, and open to all — donors and recipients alike. Anyone can drop off food, toiletries and other items for those in need. And anyone can get what they need without the pressure they might feel in going to a social service agency for assistance.
Keene Public Library Director Marti Fiske was so taken with the concept, she’s had a similar box put in front of the library, with Weinreich’s help. He says the boxes provide an alternative way for people to pick up necessities in a less public way, and he plans to help set up more around the region.
The opening of the sharing box at the library is good timing, because the effects of inflation are being felt by many of the less fortunate in the region. A particular challenge is the high price of food, which of course makes it harder for those on the edge to feed themselves and their families. But as other costs — gas, rent, electricity — also mount, having additional access to free food and personal items could be a godsend.
We’re also at the end of school year, a time when, historically, children from lower-income families lose access to school meals. So it’s also heartening to hear that Fiske is using the library as a resource in another way: to serve meals through various programs throughout the summer. Starting June 20, community members can visit the library between noon and 1 p.m. to get free bagged lunches for the whole family.
Thanks in part to help from C&S Wholesale Grocers and funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, residents may visit the lobby of the library at 60 Winter St. or contact the library at 352-0157 or keenenh.gov/contact-library to request a bag.
At the same time, for many, food insecurity can be more than the need for a free bagged lunch or even canned goods in a donation box. Among the region’s food pantry/meals programs, The Community Kitchen in Keene is a powerhouse. In 2020 alone, it handed out 321,246 meals to area residents and provided 24,460 hot meals.
For the past decade, it’s been led by Phoebe Bray, who oversaw major renovations and undertook a wide range of initiatives, including a Mobile Food Pantry that will allow the organization to expand its reach to under-served rural areas of the region, and the launch of a gleaning program that partners with local farmers to bring more than 400,000 pounds of fresh produce into the kitchen’s pantry and hot meals program.
To get that latter program going, in 2013 Bray hired Sarah Harpster as the organization’s first “gleaning” coordinator. Last year she became hunger solutions advocacy coordinator and, starting next month, will take over for Bray, who plans to retire. Having someone in-house who’s ready to step in should benefit the organization at a time when the region can ill-afford any stumble.
So congratulations to Bray on a job well done, and kudos to Harpster, Fiske, Weinreich and others who are helping to lessen food insecurity in the region.