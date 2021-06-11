In the ongoing push-and-pull school districts grapple with in trying to do the right thing to educate their children and being fair to taxpayers who foot the bill, funding for extracurricular activities has on occasion come into question. In recent years, proposals have been floated and at times implemented to eliminate or curtail some of these programs at area schools, even including some of the more prominent, such as team sports.
The argument sometimes made is the programs are extraneous to the core education responsibilities of the schools and ought not be funded by taxpayers. Yet these activities, which by definition go beyond the academic curriculum, provide learning experiences critical to the growth, development and — yes — education of their student participants that often can’t be found in the classroom and are ones any community should take pride in offering.
Another reminder of this came recently when a team from the Fall Mountain Regional High School JROTC program advanced to the national championship Leadership Bowl to be held in Washington, D.C., next month. In the contest, competitors are tested in a quiz-bowl style on current events and leadership values and skills. It’s no walk in the park — see if you can answer some of the questions that were posed at a past championship by watching the video clip at https://youtu.be/tHK36aE0VZM — and getting to the finals is a remarkable achievement for the Fall Mountain team. JROTC programs — more formally U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs — are few in Northern New England. For Fall Mountain’s team to rise to the top 40 of the some 1,700 in the competition from schools across the nation is not only testament to its cadets’ hard work and commitment, but also a measure of education and developmental accomplishment.
The Fall Mountain JROTC program has occasioned some debate in the district since its inception in 1996. It, too, was a focus of budget-cutting proposals two decades ago before community support rallied and its funding was restored. And in 2017 a proposal to allow the program to use the high school cafeteria for its after-school air marksmanship program caused a bit of a flap until an alternative training site was found.
But throughout, the JROTC program has been beneficial for its participants, and the experience of the cadets advancing to the Leadership Bowl underscores this. Team leader Serena Rathke, a junior from Alstead, told The Sentinel she signed up for JROTC because “the program works on your teamwork and leadership.” And Maj. William Maynard, a retired Army veteran who is the program’s senior adviser, notes that the program overall is tied to career and education courses and that the Leadership Bowl contest provides competitors a unique opportunity to face questions requiring leadership and management decisions, such as conflict resolution.
The national championship is set for July 19 through 23. Joining Rathke in representing Fall Mountain JROTC will be Harrison Salisbury of Keene, Connor Rheaume of Charlestown and Grace St. Pierre of Acworth. Two other team members, cadets Alexandra Booth of Alstead and Jesse Fisk of Langdon, are unable to attend. Regardless of the competition’s outcome, though, they are already winners. Salisbury, a Keene High junior participating in the program through the Cheshire Career Center, credits his Fall Mountain JROTC experience with making him a better student, a more confident person and better able to express himself effectively. And sophomore St. Pierre rightly notes leadership skills stressed in the program have wide life application, adding: “No matter what we decide to do after high school and beyond, these skills will be very helpful to us.” Certainly, an invaluable extracurricular experience.