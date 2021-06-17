It took far longer for New Hampshire to emerge from a formal state of emergency than anyone imagined when Gov. Chris Sununu declared it in March last year. But end it did last Friday when Sununu let it lapse after 16 months, declaring at a news conference the day before that the state is “out of the pandemic, as we have defined it” and “not in a public health crisis.”
Instead, he said, the state will continue under what he termed a more limited “public health incident” that will retain some flexibility for the Department of Health and Human Services and health-care providers particularly in dealing with the continuing vaccine rollout.
The move partly reflects reality, as the rate of vaccinations has steadily climbed — the governor predicts more than 70 percent of adults will be fully vaccinated by mid-summer — and the number of coronavirus infections has dropped significantly in New Hampshire and the surrounding states. And, while continuing to urge vaccinations and maintaining certain mask-wearing and social-distancing precautions, particularly for the unvaccinated, state and local public-health personnel have begun speaking in terms of addressing COVID-19 here as an endemic rather than a pandemic, as The Sentinel’s Olivia Belanger recently reported.
Much remains uncertain about the coronavirus: It’s clearly far from under control globally, long-term effectiveness of vaccines — particularly against more virulent variants — still must be established and the risks of COVID-19 facing children for whom vaccines are not yet available must be addressed.
Still, the formal state of emergency was also a state of mind, and its lifting by the governor reflects a change in mindset that will surely provide a level of comfort as people, businesses and institutions take steps toward normal activity, even as the experience of the past 15 months argues for doing so with measured caution.
Of course, the state of emergency declaration also profoundly altered conventional governmental balance, centralizing extensive authority in the governor to act unilaterally without customary legislative checks. In declaring it and then renewing it every 21 days until last Friday, Sununu was acting under a 2002 law — adopted in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — that seems more fitted to addressing a civil emergency or natural or other disaster than a long-running public health crisis.
With the governor having almost unfettered authority for such a prolonged period, it’s no surprise that Concord legislators bridled at being shut out of their traditional role. Democrats controlling the General Court last year sued unsuccessfully to assert a role in signing off on spending of significant federal assistance flowing to the state. And increasingly restive legislators in the governor’s Republican Party, now in control of both houses, have complained bitterly about his steps to shut down and impose restrictions on businesses and to mandate mask-wearing.
Generally, the state seems to have been well-served by the governor’s actions, particularly in declaring the state of emergency and implementing various measures to protect public health from the dangers of COVID-19. And the governor has acted within the authority the Legislature ceded to the executive branch in the 2002 law. But the open-ended nature of the governor’s authority under that law deserves reexamination now that the state of emergency has ended. Tellingly, the biggest surprise of Sununu’s announcement last week is that he ended the state of emergency now, as there had been troubling hints he would extend it throughout the year to keep control of federal moneys flowing into the state.
A recalibration is underway, and it appears the final budget negotiations will result in an amendment to the 2002 law, with the governor’s approval. The amendment would expand each period a governor could declare or renew a state of emergency from 21 to 30 days, but would subject any individual emergency order issued during a state of emergency to legislative override by majority vote of each house. The Legislature would also retain its authority to terminate a state of emergency at any time by a similar vote. And the amendment includes sensible revisions to require the Legislature’s fiscal committee to sign off on spending of federal and other non-state funds during a state of emergency, but within five days, and to mandate detailed transparency of emergency expenditures.
That the COVID-19 state of emergency has at last been lifted here is a welcome sign. Whether the proposed tweaking of a governor’s emergency authority will meet the state’s needs to address a future crisis remains to be seen, but let’s hope we never need to find out.