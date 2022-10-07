When almost a year ago Monadnock Family Services and Antioch University New England announced plans for MFS to purchase Antioch’s building off Keene’s West Street, both described the deal as a “win-win,” enabling MFS to relocate and consolidate its mental health services there and bringing collaborative opportunities for the two institutions that would enhance mental health services in the community.
Left unsettled was where Antioch might move its campus. The agreement, however, also afforded Antioch time to remain in the Avon Street building while it sought a new location, and Antioch’s stated assurance it was committed to remaining in Keene was equally welcome.
Now comes news that Antioch has reached preliminary agreement with Keene State College to relocate its campus onto Keene State property downtown, at the corner of Winchester and Main Streets. When finalized, the plan will bring even more “wins,” certainly for both institutions, but also for Keene and the region.
For Antioch, the plan means a newly constructed 40,000-50,000-square-foot facility to serve the needs of its growing student body with, it says, modern and flexible instructional space and state-of-the-art technology. The new structure will also connect to an adjacent Keene State building that Antioch will repurpose for faculty and administration offices. And, in a first for Antioch, its chancellor William Groves told The Sentinel, the graduate school will be able to house some of its students on campus.
For Keene State, the near-term benefit is to rid itself of two aging dormitories that have been mothballed during its ongoing “right-sizing” to adjust to reduced enrollment in the last few years. But the partnership with Antioch will also provide the college with the long-term benefit of having a respected and well-developed graduate program based on campus. Grove says he envisions collaborating on fast-tracked programs for Keene State undergraduates to earn advanced degrees in Antioch’s counseling and therapy, education, environmental studies and psychology programs. And the college will be able to further leverage its library, recreational and dining facilities. As Keene State President Melinda Treadwell summed it in a press release, “the move enhances opportunities for students, academically and socially ... [and] makes good business sense for both sides.”
Even beyond the advantages to the two institutions, the Keene State and Antioch partnership means much to Keene and the surrounding area. Both are cornerstones of the region’s education, cultural and economic vibrancy. Any initiative that further strengthens their presence and role, as the planned colocation partnership would, is a win for the region. And the residential component of Antioch’s planned campus — Groves says about 20 apartments will be offered to graduate students — will also help chip away at the area’s vexing housing shortage.
The plan awaits a definitive agreement and state university system trustee approval, but when the new campus opens — a spring 2024 opening is envisioned — it will mark an important continuation of what’s been a remarkable transformation of higher education in Keene. In just a few short years, through Keene State’s inspired colocation partnerships first with River Valley Community College’s Keene campus and soon with Antioch, there will be centered on Keene State’s downtown footprint an impressive menu of educational opportunities and offerings for students stretching from community college and four-year undergraduate to graduate programs.
“We’ve learned about the power of partnership that can result from this kind of co-location,” Treadwell also observed. That the sum of the three higher-education institutions promises to be much greater than their parts is a credit to their willingness to work together and a benefit to Keene and the region.
