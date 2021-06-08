A surprise of the past year has been a renewed appreciation for well-functioning mail delivery. Certainly the pandemic has highlighted the essential role the United States Postal Service plays in serving rural communities such as those in this region and throughout New Hampshire. And the Postal Service’s importance to the election process was reinforced when mail slowdowns following operational changes the agency announced last summer sparked concerns — which proved mostly unfounded — about timely delivery of last fall’s heavy volume of mail-in ballots.
Yet the agency has struggled mightily in recent years, facing such ongoing challenges as a decline in mail volume from shifts to email and other electronic delivery and transactions, inadequate resources to upgrade facilities and technology and fierce competition from FedEx, UPS and other delivery services. The result: The Postal Service has lost close to $90 billion over its last 14 years and projected it would lose an additional $9.7 billion in its current year.
Over the years, Congress has generally acted not to help assure the agency’s viability but to severely handcuff its efforts to achieve sustainability. The USPS is a private enterprise — federal funding mostly ended in the 1980s — but the agency is subject to government controls its competitors aren’t. Chief among them have been a mandate Congress rammed down the Postal Service’s throat to prefund its retiree health benefits for decades and a limitation on its ability to integrate retiree health benefits with Medicare, neither of which is applicable to other private and public employers. The prefunding mandate, together with some other pension funding anomalies the agency is subject to, has cost it over $5 billion annually, by one estimate 84 percent of its losses for the past 14 years.
With the problem substantially of Washington’s making, Congressional action to fix it is necessary, and the makings of a bipartisan solution have appeared. Similar bills have been introduced in the House and the Senate that would eliminate the prefunding requirement so that postal workers’ retiree health benefits would be paid on an ongoing basis and would also enable integration with Medicare. Estimates vary, but it’s projected the legislation would save the agency $40 billion to $45 billion over 10 years.
Part of the trade-off for the financial relief is that the USPS would be required to maintain six-days-a-week delivery. Other provisions would improve transparency, including requiring an easily accessible dashboard to track delivery performance. Such stipulations would allay fears the financial pressure of the retiree health benefits might lead to elimination of services and closing of rural post offices and would force more accountability on the USPS for its delivery-service performance.
Prospects for the legislation are surprisingly favorable, despite the fractious partisanship that so often paralyzes Washington. Particularly in the Senate, the 10 Democratic sponsors, who include New Hampshire’s Maggie Hassan, have been joined by 11 Republican sponsors — enough, with full Democratic support, to withstand a filibuster attempt.
Since the Senate bill was introduced in mid-May, however, the Postal Service announced plans to raise rates, which increased about an average 1.9 percent earlier this year, by about 6.9 percent more in August on average, including a three-cent hike on first-class stamps to 58 cents. Further, reports emerged last week that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, whom Democrats on the Hill have long had in their crosshairs for his significant financial support of former President Trump, is under FBI investigation for his past political fundraising activities. Both of these developments could erode the legislation’s support, particularly among Democrats.
The proposed rate hikes seem particularly ill-advised. So far this year the USPS is reporting higher revenue and sharply lower net loss than expected. Congress should at least insist on a delay of the increases as a trade-off while retiree benefits funding relief is being implemented.
As for the DeJoy investigation, it’s irrelevant to solving the agency’s long-term financial problems. In a press release announcing her co-sponsorship of the Senate bill, Hassan noted the Postal Service’s importance to New Hampshire’s communities had been underscored during the pandemic and commented, “We must ensure that the agency can continue to provide critical mail delivery to households and small businesses well into the future.” Or, as Democratic Representative Jim Cooper of Tennessee, a harsh DeJoy critic, told The Washington Post, “it’s time to pass this postal reform bill.”