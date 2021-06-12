This weekend marks the halfway point of high school graduations in the area this year, and it’s important to applaud the accomplishments of so many in reaching those milestones.
Certainly, the graduating seniors have earned every salute as they collect their diplomas and head off to life’s next adventure. Commencement ceremonies are filled with much speechifying, lauding the graduates’ accomplishments and offering advice for the future. But a common denominator of all the ceremonies must surely be the extraordinary feat of the Class of 2021’s members in taking the final steps of their dozen years’ journey to the graduation stage amid — and despite — the disruptions and challenges of the pandemic. None could have imagined when they entered high school that they’d have to adapt to attending class from home, sometimes under difficult technological conditions, have their academic, athletic and other activities curtailed, if not canceled, and have to cope with restrictions on the interactions with classmates and teachers that are a normal cornerstone of the high school experience. That so many have found ways to thrive is remarkable, yet simply to have persevered through the upheaval of the past year-plus is reason alone to celebrate this year’s graduates.
But they are not alone in having earned congratulations for the Class of 2021 getting to the commencement stage. Even more so than in a normal year, teachers, staff, administrators and school boards should be applauded for their extraordinary efforts in navigating the pandemic storm. In doing so, they’ve had to develop plans for remote, hybrid and in-person learning to keep students engaged and all in the schools safe, to be sensitive to the challenges faced by students and their parents and to pivot — occasionally with little notice — when faced with sometimes inconsistent directives and guidance from state authorities. Some taxpayers bridle at the cost of public-school faculty, staff and administration, but their efforts during the pandemic should erase any doubt that they care about the students and their education, and care deeply.
As for the seniors’ parents and extended families, they have every right to feel the ceremony they attend for their graduating senior is as much a celebration of their efforts, too. As The Sentinel explored in its Pandemic Parenting series and community listening sessions, the onset of the coronavirus made life more challenging and stressful than ever for parents, not just for the responsibility of keeping their schoolkids on task, but also in coping with the financial uncertainty that in too many cases threatened families’ livelihoods. Parents and other family members have always played an indispensable, if sometimes under-recognized, role in the achievements of graduating seniors, but this year they should take extra pride in a once-in-a-century feat of parenting.
So congratulations and best wishes for future success to those who received their diplomas from Monadnock Regional High School last Saturday and ConVal Regional High School last night, and those who receive them today at Fall Mountain Regional and Hinsdale high schools and next Friday at Keene and Conant high schools. And hats off, too, to the teachers and school personnel and parents and families. You’ve all well earned the admiration and accolades that accompany this year’s commencement ceremonies.