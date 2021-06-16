The $13.5 billion biennial budget passed by the Legislature last week is problematic for several reasons — even without discussing the plethora of ill-advised state policies unrelated to the budget that were folded into it to boost their chances of passage.
In their zeal to balance their favored tax cuts to businesses and others, legislative budget makers limited spending in several areas that will result in lowered levels of services for those most in need. GOP leaders refused to reinstate funding for more than 200 positions in the Department of Health and Human Services. They cut funds for family planning and restricted the use of state dollars for Planned Parenthood services used by 15,000 statewide. They also refused requested funding for at least 12 additional staffers at DCYF, despite repeated statements by leaders that children’s welfare would be a priority.
They compounded those moves by whacking $100 million from the statewide property tax used to fund local public schools — described as a “fair,” across-the-board gift to local property taxpayers who, of course, pay both the local portion and the state’s share of school budgets. But since the break goes to rich and poor towns alike, and means either services must be cut or the local share of the tax must be raised to accommodate the lost money, it falls hardest on property-poor districts. Add to that the potential loss in state revenue through the GOP-pushed school voucher expansion and students in many communities are going to be hugely disadvantaged.
But one of the most egregious and dangerous moves was refusing to correct a budgetary gaffe that leaves an $862,000 hole in funding for the State Grant-in-Aid Homeless Assistance program over the next two years.
That cut — DHHS Secretary Lori Shibinette told The Sentinel last week it was a mathematical oversight, though others in her department said it was a planned cut because of overspending in fiscal year 2020 — even if an honest mistake, was compounding an error that had left the 2020 budget for that account short.
While a tiny part of state spending, the gap is a wide one for agencies already strapped to meet a rising demand for beds and other services. In this region, the lower budget amount would mean a loss of $6,000 for Hundred Nights Inc. over the two years, while Southwestern Community Services would lose $63,000.
“That is actually like the absolute backbone of our funding right now,” Hundred Nights Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said of the program.
Consider her agency. In 2019, it had revenues of about $573,000 and provided 8,340 total nights of shelter (nights times occupancy). Though the nonprofit also provides other services with that revenue, at best, the math indicates a cost of roughly $69 per night. So that missing $6,000 could put up to 87 people out in the cold. If that cost held up statewide, the entire loss would leave almost 12,500 Granite Staters without a bed.
District 2 Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, who discovered the funding loss in May, repeatedly asked lawmakers to fix it, to no avail. Even requests from the governor fell on unlistening ears.
Gov. Sununu also said if the budget wasn’t amended, perhaps the money could be found elsewhere, such as in $200 million in federal housing aid the state is receiving from the latest stimulus package. But Sununu has also said he plans to use much of that money — intended for rental assistance — to spark affordable housing projects, among other uses.
In any case, while finding funds to fill the hole is a needed step, it doesn’t fully solve the problem.
Remember, government budgeting often — as occurred in this case — uses the previous year’s budget as a baseline. So if the official state budget for State Grant-in-Aid Homeless Assistance goes into the next budget cycle at $862,000 less, it will likely not make up the lost ground. Add in that various grant applications are based on previous funding, and the program stands to lose even more.
And our bet is that in two years, whoever is controlling the state’s purse strings, this simple error will have compound resonance.