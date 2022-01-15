With Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University preparing to begin their spring semesters next week — Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively — the region must also prepare for the return of thousands of college students amid a surging pandemic.
Both schools had opted to start the semester with students attending classes in person rather than via remote learning, before announcing this week they’ll begin with students on campus but with classes remote for the first week. Neither school delayed the start of the semester, which many other colleges have, hoping to avoid the expected post-holidays coronavirus surge.
Across the Granite State, as elsewhere, the omicron-fueled spike in cases has driven up both positivity rates in testing and hospitalizations. Cheshire Medical Center has reported record rates of positive tests the past two weeks. It reported a positivity rate of 27.6 percent during the week ending Jan. 6; the week before it was 23.5 percent. Before the omicron variant emerged, rates were routinely under 5 percent.
Officials at both colleges say they expect their precautions to be adequate, once students are in place and have been tested (both are testing every student to begin the semester). We hope they’re correct. Truly, the aggressive testing and other measures taken by the administration at each have resulted, thus far in the pandemic, in lower caseloads than might have been expected.
However, it’s worth noting that when area COVID rates did rise in previous semesters, outbreaks at Keene State and/or Franklin Pierce were contributors. It seems folly to expect many young adults to spend months in school, socially distancing. We know there have been gatherings at both institutions — often off-campus — that have caused outbreaks, however well contained. Nevertheless, those outbreaks were few, a testament to the mitigation efforts of both schools.
The new plan at both institutions highlights that flexibility is key to battling this pernicious virus. Just as the coronavirus itself mutates to pose new challenges, the response must change as well, using every weapon at our disposal to protect ourselves and others.
Sadly, that flexibility itself has come under attack. Hamstringing Keene State officials now is the stupendously ill-advised state law passed last spring banning the state’s public colleges from implementing vaccine mandates. It serves no purpose other than to cater to the ferocious anti-mandate protests that clearly shook Gov. Sununu and GOP lawmakers, while eliminating one of the few proven arrows in the quivers of health officials fighting the virus.
Fortunately, Franklin Pierce, as a private entity, can and has implemented such a mandate.
Obviously, it’s not only the colleges that have to deal with the influx of returning students. Keene, Rindge and nearby towns must as well. One factor in the favor of public health in the Elm City is the City Council’s recent decision to re-establish a public masking ordinance. Keene State already requires students and staff to mask on campus, but much activity over the course of a college semester takes place off campus.
The biggest game-changer in this pandemic has been the creation of vaccines that lessen the effects of the virus and help ward it off. Had everyone eligible accepted the vaccines to begin with, we might be beyond the point of having to use other arrows, such as masks and remote work/learning. That didn’t happen, though.
The result is that, more than ever, we need to rely on our greatest weapon against the virus, in all its iterations: common sense.