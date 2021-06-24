The city of Keene now has a budget for its next fiscal year. At its meeting last Thursday, the City Council wrapped up its annual process and approved a $63 million operating budget for the 2021-22 year that begins July 1.
As is often the case, the public showed little interest in the process. Various explanations can be offered for the limited participation, and over the years public comment has tended to address smaller-ticket, but more visible, items such as city donations to individual nonprofit agencies.
At the June 3 public hearing on next year’s budget, however, the council heard from nine residents who all focused on a single big-ticket item — the Keene Police Department budget, which is $8.1 million, or close to 13 percent, of the city’s operating budget. Specifically, they voiced strong opposition to the department’s budgeted increase of just over $275,000 for next year. In general they urged the council to redirect the budget increase to community mental health and other social services to better address frequent causes of situations leading to police involvement, such as mental health issues, substance-use disorders and homelessness.
The call to redirect the police department budget increase elicited no apparent response from the councilors, either at the public hearing or since. That can be partly explained by what’s driving the increase in the police budget — almost 99 percent is due to a sharp increase in pension contributions the city must make to the state retirement system. Without that added burden, the 2021-22 police budget would be virtually unchanged from this year’s.
Even though their focus on redirecting the police budget increase was misplaced, the speakers served the city well in raising their concerns. Since the killing of George Floyd last May by a Minneapolis police officer, there has been heightened attention throughout the country on whether resources are appropriately addressing mental health and other services that might not only better address underlying needs, but also specifically enable crisis situations to be more easily defused. Among the ideas being suggested are whether mental health or other trained social services professionals could assist police officers in certain situations and better facilitate deescalating a crisis.
The city has been proactive in a number of ways since Floyd’s murder and the subsequent nationwide calls for police reform. After the state’s LEACT commission issued its recommendations last year for improving law enforcement accountability and transparency in New Hampshire, the police department under Chief Steven Russo endorsed the additional training and higher standards it called for. Indeed, the budget just adopted calls for training expenditures that are double what they were two years ago and affirms the department’s objective of supporting “the diverse needs of Keene” by implementing LEACT recommendations. Also, the department is working with Keene State College and its Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies to develop ethics and bias training for officers.
And the city has taken other steps, most notably forming an ad-hoc committee to study racial justice and community safety in Keene. In March, the committee issued its report, including its principal conclusion that racism exists in Keene, and presented it to the council. Particularly relevant to the public comments at the budget hearing, the committee report calls for the council to “support the need for community mental health services and any opportunities to assist the KPD in its response to emergencies requiring these services.” So far, however, there seems little movement from the council on this, although City Manager Elizabeth Dragon says there have been ongoing discussions with the nonprofit Monadnock Family Services agency about ways to improve mental health services in the area.
That isn’t enough. Addressing community mental health and other social services needs, often involving coordination among federal, state and local governments as well as providers, is certainly challenging, made more so by a nationwide shortage of qualified professionals. Hopefully, the discussions with MFS will bear fruit. But there are other aspects to assuring adequate services and support of emergency response situations that should be studied and considered. In this region, for instance, Winchester’s town meeting voters approved funding a part-time social worker within its police department, and there are surely other communities elsewhere where this could be studied.
With pension costs being the sole driver of the police department’s budget increase, it makes sense not to redeploy the increase. But if the council is to live up to its ad-hoc committee’s report, it needs to show more urgency and planning to tackle the issue the public comments at the budget hearing highlighted.