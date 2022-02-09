For years, Keene’s tax rate has climbed to become one of the highest in the state. And the biggest driver of that rate is the city’s school budget. Throughout the year, the city’s and school’s taxes and their spending are frequent targets of those critical of life in the Elm City.
One might expect, then, that when it came time to have an actual say on the construction of the school budget, or at the very least, to question those who put it together, taxpayers would show up in droves. Yet year after year, the school budget hearings and district deliberative sessions are sparsely attended.
The same might be said for the city government’s budget sessions. Together, city and school spending amount to roughly 83 percent of the local tax rate in Keene. But voters, it seems, can’t be bothered to show up when it matters most to their wallets.
The 30 or so voters who attended Saturday’s school district deliberative session had little to say on the proposed $71 million school budget. Two weeks ago, only 20 showed up to the school board’s hearing on the budget, though just as many tuned in remotely. Even so, 40 attendees account for a miserable 0.22 percent of Keene voters.
Other area districts and towns fare little better. Monadnock School District’s deliberative session Saturday drew about 40 people and lasted just 20 minutes.
Yes, the weather was bad, but this is New Hampshire, where a little snow or freezing rain isn’t expected to deter those who are resolved to have their say. (Thus, cheers to those who did show up Saturday, to any of the region’s sessions.)
We also acknowledge that school and municipal budgets are — some might argue intentionally — opaque documents: complex, segmented and full of jargon that makes it hard for the average taxpayer to dispute line items and increases.
In the case of school districts, there’s another obstacle: the so-called “SB2” system of handling the budgeting/election season.
In 1995, seeking to constrain the consistent rise of school spending, New Hampshire lawmakers devised a new system of local government that school districts and towns could adopt: the official ballot. Also known by the bill number through which it was enacted, SB2, the measure was put forth under the argument that by separating the deliberation on official business and the actual voting more people would participate in the process.
The system has, in more than 25 years, proved to be no better than traditional town or school district meetings in attracting voter participation. True, in a typical Keene School District election, more people vote than would likely have attended an hourslong district meeting. But that comes at the price of removing any discussion and debate from that vote. Instead, a far smaller number of voters, mostly those with a financial stake in the budget, such as school staff and their families, makes those decisions a month or more ahead of the voting.
To keep budgets from being gutted by small, determined groups at these deliberative sessions, SB2 also includes a failsafe — the default budget. It would include any legally obligated payments, such as contracts or bond payments, and otherwise be based on the most recent approved operating budget.
One would think that would be an easy choice, but it didn’t take long for school administrators to figure out how to take advantage of the formula to produce “default” budgets that were as high or higher than the proposed budget, leaving voters with no real choice at all. Even when that doesn’t happen, there’s usually not a great degree of separation between the two.
Thus, on March 8, Keene voters will be choosing between a proposed budget of $71,055,903 and a default budget of $70,312,702 — a savings of only 1 percent. For Monadnock, the difference is even less. The proposed operating budget is $33,256,507, while a $33,209,787 that would take effect if the proposal fails.
If the goal is greater participation and, importantly, a better understanding of what’s being voting on, it’s clear the system now in place in SB2 districts and towns isn’t working.
That’s part of the problem. An even bigger part is the apathy voters have consistently shown for taking part in the budgeting process when given the chance.
Considering how much criticism we hear each year regarding the city’s tax bills, we’d have to say there’s quite a lot of griping coming from people who can’t be bothered to show up when it might matter.
A democracy is hamstrung if voters decline to participate. This is true even when — especially when — it seems pointless.