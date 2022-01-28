Some light glimmers at the end of the mental health-care tunnel, holding promise for easing the desperate shortage of services and facilities in New Hampshire.
The state’s behavioral health needs grew over the past decade as the opioid epidemic strained an already-strapped system, and the pandemic has only made the situation more acute, particularly for children and youth. Buffeting the system has been the double whammy of inadequate state Medicaid reimbursement and a dearth of licensed professionals. This led to perilous shortages of psychiatrists and other mental health providers to treat patients before, during and after a mental health crisis. It also spotlighted an alarming shortage of capacity at in-patient facilities to handle the increased need, resulting in the shocking warehousing of patients in hospital emergency rooms — often for prolonged periods — until beds became available.
It took a stinging decision last May by the state’s Supreme Court, but Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration has gotten serious about addressing the bed shortage issue. Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services received approval from the Legislature’s joint fiscal committee to invest $15 million of federal pandemic funding in a new $45 million behavioral health facility being built by Portsmouth Regional Hospital, the first of two such hospitals currently in development, Commissioner Lori Shibinette said. The Portsmouth Regional project, expected to be constructed in Epping by fall 2023, will add 96 beds for adults and children to the state’s capacity. She also told lawmakers the state plans to invest a similar amount in a second facility elsewhere in the state. Together, those projects will approximately double the state’s current in-patient mental health capacity.
Meanwhile, the state is also proceeding with its plan to use another $13.5 million of federal funds to purchase Hampstead Hospital, the state’s only mental health facility with capability to treat children needing acute care. The Executive Council signed off on the purchase Wednesday. That institution highlights the staffing shortage dilemma, as only 40 of its licensed 111 beds are currently in use, of which only 16 are available for children. To help address that, DHHS has also received approval to spend $2.2 million of federal pandemic funding to recruit a behavioral health “strike team” for Hampstead Hospital, enabling more of its beds to be used. Though the two planned facilities will not provide ready relief in the near-term, Shibinette says the Hampstead Hospital strike team should make additional beds available immediately.
What’s notable about these investments is that only federal dollars are being used. While the Portsmouth Regional project still needs Executive Council approval, with no state funding required, it has every reason to approve it. For those who disparage the federal government, it can’t be ignored that the state is relying so heavily on federal support to dig its way out of the mental health facility capacity crisis.
The state, however, did step up last year to fund an important initiative that is now beginning to bear fruit — the creation of mobile mental health crisis teams around the state, with the goal of providing more immediate response to those in crisis where and when they need it and reducing the need for in-patient care. Part of a $52.4 million investment by the state in its regional community mental health centers, including Monadnock Family Services locally, the crisis teams were rolled out on Jan. 1. In its first few weeks, The Sentinel’s Olivia Belanger reported, nearly 40 Cheshire County residents had been served by the MFS team.
But the staffing shortage concerns remain. MFS has been able to launch its team with a two-person staff, but CEO Phil Wyzik has said the ideal level would be 10. And COO Katherine Cook noted earlier this week staffing needs continue to be the agency’s “most critical challenges.” There was some welcome recent news that Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital was awarded a $1.3 million federal grant to boost rural behavioral workforce training in the state, including in Cheshire and Sullivan counties, which should aid recruitment and retention.
These recent developments are encouraging and will help the state chip away at addressing its unmet mental health-care needs. Credit Sununu and his administration for finding federal dollars to advance many of these initiatives and for directing state funds to the community mental health centers to support the mobile health crisis teams.
Even so, a long-term solution to the staffing crisis will prove elusive until the state faces up to raising its Medicaid reimbursement to enable compensation for mental health professionals to be more competitive with other states.