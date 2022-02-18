Every year, it’s interesting to peruse town meeting warrants for articles submitted by petition. Aside from budgets and major bonding requests, they are usually the most interesting items on the warrant.
Often, they’re ideological in nature, which may or may not be evident at first. A few years ago, after Donald Trump was elected president, a flurry of such articles appeared on town warrants around the state, calling for resolutions that would keep local police from cooperating with federal immigration efforts, under the premise that Trump would have ICE looking for local help to round up undocumented immigrants. Notably, while some communities were immediately on board with the campaign, which was clearly organized beyond the local level, others bristled and turned down the request. Much was learned about the different towns in this region from the response.
This year, we’re seeing a similar effort — put forth by voters in area school districts but clearly inspired, if not coordinated, from at least a statewide level. This petitioned article, though, is less straightforward. In fact, it’s downright insidious.
The hot topic this year deals with school curricula. In at least three local multitown districts, petitioners have succeeded in getting on the warrant an article that would mandate that all instructional and training materials used by teachers be made available at local libraries.
Its advocates claim it’s nothing more than a push for “transparency.” Who could argue with simply making teaching materials available for parents and others to see?
Except it’s not that simple at all. In fact, it’s what might be termed a “venus flytrap” article. It presents an alluring image, but it’s a false front, concealing the danger within. The point isn’t transparency at all but to further arm those who strive to dismantle New Hampshire’s public schools, or cow its teachers into obedience of some new world order.
It goes hand-in-glove with the thinking behind New Hampshire’s “divisive concepts” law and proposed teacher loyalty oath. The hope isn’t to let parents find out what’s being taught in their kids’ classes — that information is already available for the asking. It’s to put administrators and teachers further on the defensive, afraid that critics will be second-guessing their lesson plans and source materials. Ideally to the proponents, we suppose, it would intimidate educators from using their best professional judgment in trying to teach their students for fear some parent might be offended.
Even beyond the “Brave New World” intentions beneath a Plato’s “The Republic” veneer, the article is troublesome to begin with. It would place financial and other burdens on school districts to comply. Consider how many local libraries the nine-town ConVal Regional School District has. Now imagine that, as requested in the article presented to voters by petition, the district had to provide to each of those ALL materials used in schools — including textbooks, printed and digital material, and professional training material provided to teachers, administrators and staff. ConVal’s online directory lists 408 faculty and staff among its 11 schools.
Now the article does also seek $200 to help with the cost — of publicizing that those materials are available. Nothing is sought to defray the cost of compliance itself.
Further, as one former teacher noted, when the article came up at the Fall Mountain District’s deliberative session, the measure would inhibit teachers’ ability to adjust their lessons to meet their students’ needs. Lesson plans change, if the teacher is any good, depending on how preceding lessons were received.
“... Every class is unique and you have to meet the needs of the students at that time,” she said. “Anything made public in advance is restrictive, impractical, unmanageable.”
Fortunately, Fall Mountain deliberative session voters — and those in the Jaffrey-Rindge District — saw the article for what it is and amended it to simply state support for the importance of transparency and education in democracy.
We hope ConVal voters, and others, aren’t lured into the trap come voting day.