A late November visit to downtown Keene by some municipal design experts provided a welcome reminder that the creative thinking inspired by the now-stalled arts corridor proposal remains alive.
That proposal, first floated in 2019 by Monadnock Economic Development Corp., was big and bold in scope, envisioning a corridor stretching from Gilbo Avenue across Main Street and down Railroad Street, focused on arts and entertainment. With an estimated $30 million price tag and complicating issues like a proposed partial closing of Gilbo Avenue, the project stalled last year as MEDC stepped back amid a financial crunch to rethink its community role.
If nothing else, the arts corridor proposal got the creative-thinking juices flowing, and before it stalled many residents, businesses, arts community members and city and county officials showed interest in the possibilities a visioning for the arts downtown holds for Keene and the entire region. With MEDC out of the picture, though, the initiative lacked direction. Stepping up to provide it was Arts Alive, the nonprofit umbrella organization that supports artists and arts organizations in the region. Conceding earlier this year that her organization’s more modest financial capabilities would prevent it from replicating the large-scale project MEDC had proposed, executive director Jessica Gelter nevertheless sees possibilities in working with community businesses, artists and other stakeholders to develop renewed thinking for the arts downtown.
Where that thinking will lead remains to be seen, but the time for it is ripe as other arts-related developments have continued, among them The Colonial Theatre’s renovation and opening of its Showroom nearby, the Nova Arts performance and exhibition space expansion at Brewbakers Cafe on Emerald Street and possible plans for a creative artists studio hub on Federal Street. Indeed, Gelter says, it may now be better to think of possibilities for the downtown arts in terms of an “amoeba” rather than a distinct corridor. Also making the renewed visioning timely is the importance of incorporating it into overall downtown planning, particularly as the city of Keene eyes infrastructure and related construction projects in the Main Street area.
The visioning effort is getting some much-needed focus and expertise beginning with the recent visit by two design experts with the Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design, which the National Endowment for the Arts created to help small communities enhance their quality of life and economic vitality through planning, design and creative placemaking. The institute received an NEA grant earlier this year to work with Arts Alive to put on a workshop in Keene to solicit ideas for the downtown arts visioning and to connect local leaders with municipal design experts. The visit of the two institute representatives last month was a step toward holding the workshop, providing them a chance to meet with local officials and business leaders and see firsthand the existing components of Keene’s downtown cultural scene. The workshop, expected to be held in late January, will then provide the foundation for developing more specific plans that, Gelter hopes, will be ready by next spring.
Speculating what plans might emerge from the visioning process is premature, but going through it is important. It’s been clear that the arts industry is a significant contributor to the regional economy, and the cultural vibrancy the creative and performing arts add to the region are also important factors in the effort to attract young people and families to live and stay in the area. Continuing to push forward with the visioning process for the arts downtown holds much promise for Keene and the region, whether the ultimate result is less corridor or more amoeba.