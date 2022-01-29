Like many employers, the city of Keene has had a hard time recently hiring qualified workers for some positions. Actually, for some very specific jobs, it’s had difficulty filling openings for several years. The police department, for example, has been challenged by this to the point where it’s offered incentives such as relocation money and pay raises and vacations that kick in sooner.
The city fire department has had somewhat less trouble filling its vacancies. It’s hired at least six firefighters since the summer of 2020, according to releases from the city’s personnel department. But it does have some apparent staffing issues nonetheless.
Those issues have apparently been the subject of some tension but became a matter of public debate last week when Lt. Daniel Nowill, president of the local firefighters union, posted on the union’s Facebook page a somewhat alarmist plea for city businesses to make sure they’ve taken care of any cited fire-safety violations. That was the lead-in to his real point: that the department’s Fire Prevention Bureau is understaffed and woefully behind in resolving past violations.
Nowill cited a backlog of more than 1,000 “open” violation cases and called on residents to prod their city councilors to make the fire chief resolve the issue. Asked about the post, Nowill then revealed a letter he’d written to Chief Mark Howard, that was even more damning, drawing a direct line between the issue and the Cobblestone fire, and thereby making the point that citizens’ — and firefighters’ — lives could be at risk if the union’s call for more staffing isn’t heeded.
Howard downplayed that risk, saying the vast bulk of unresolved violations are for minor things such as paperwork or expired fire extinguishers. But he promised to address the issue with the city manager and council.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon spoke on the topic at last Thursday’s council meeting but quickly shunted aside the fire-safety violations topic to speak on staffing. She said Howard has requested four additional firefighters and noted staffing issues in the department predate the pandemic. She said she’s created a fire staffing committee that will look at all aspects of how the staff is used and what’s needed. And she indicated all that won’t happen in time for the current budget cycle, which is already underway. Instead, she noted, Howard has added a firefighter to each shift, and other options are on the table, though they may require moving funds budgeted elsewhere to the department’s account later in the year to cover.
Any time a union or its top officials make public discontent about their administration, questions arise about whether the issues are real or negotiating positions. Further muddying the water this time is that Howard is slated to retire this spring, and a successor has not been named.
To the extent that the department’s staffing is indeed an issue — on which both sides clearly agree — it’s good to have this renewed focus and to hear that the city manager is taking steps to address it. We hope the staffing committee and whoever ultimately makes the decision about any new hires is more open to considering diverse candidates than past administrations.
On the issue of whether there is a legitimate public safety problem brewing in the thousands of unresolved violations, that’s where the city owes its residents, businesses and those who may at some point have to respond to an incident, a clear answer.