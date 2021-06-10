Often, to achieve a big leap forward means taking smaller steps first, and it’s welcome news that there’s an effort to plan incremental progress on some of the thinking that inspired the now-stalled arts corridor proposal for downtown Keene.
The idea for a pedestrian-friendly arts corridor was floated in 2019 by Monadnock Economic Development Corp. and its then-president Jack Dugan. His idea, capitalizing on the vibrancy of the arts and culture in the region, was to turn the corridor stretching from Gilbo Avenue across Main Street and down Railroad Street into a mecca for arts and entertainment. The envisioned components included a 1,500-seat performance pavilion, a new welcome center and larger skatepark, a block-long pedestrian mall on Gilbo Avenue and live-in artist studios. It was a creative and intriguing vision to build on the strength of the area’s arts community and bring additional visitors to downtown events and attractions to the benefit of local businesses, with potential to make Keene and the region more attractive to younger workers as well as visitors.
MEDC’s plan was big and bold, but raised issues that needed sorting through, among them the funding for the estimated $30 million price tag and the proposed partial closing of Gilbo Avenue. And the plan lost steam following Dugan’s retirement last spring and then ground to a halt as MEDC stepped back to rethink its capabilities amid a financial crunch. Clearly, though, the idea generated community interest and engagement, and many stakeholders — residents, businesses, arts community members and city and county officials — had already provided significant input to the planning process before the plug was pulled last year.
Even though MEDC’s proposal is stalled, the ideas behind it have promise, and it would be a shame not to find other ways to act on them, even if not on such a large scale. That’s the thought behind the efforts of Arts Alive, a supporting nonprofit umbrella organization for the arts in the Monadnock Region, to renew visioning for the arts in downtown Keene. Jessica Gelter, Arts Alive’s executive director, sees possibilities in redeveloping the Commercial Street parking lot, such as a pop-up market for local artists to display and sell, and by creatively partnering with the Farmers Market and those planning to replace the skatepark.
And much else is already happening to strengthen downtown’s cultural vibrancy. The Colonial Performing Arts Center is undergoing significant upgrading that will expand its capabilities, and it recently opened a companion smaller-stage Showroom behind the Commercial Street lot. Nova Arts Block has opened a performance and exhibition space at Brewbakers Cafe on Emerald Street. Also, there are plans for a new creative hub for artist studios on Federal Street.
Gelter acknowledges any planning will not approach the scope of MEDC’s proposal and says, for example, Arts Alive will leave to others developing any plans for a new transportation or welcome center on Gilbo Avenue. But Arts Alive has received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support a workshop this fall to incorporate broad community input from local artists, downtown businesses and other non-profits as it refines plans for possible downtown arts revitalization efforts.
The sweeping MEDC arts corridor proposal may now be going nowhere, but its underlying rationale — that enhancing a vibrant arts presence will benefit downtown Keene and the region — remains. The plans to push ahead with downtown arts revitalization may be scaled down, but credit Arts Alive and others for picking up the mantle and taking those steps forward.