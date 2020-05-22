Much of the attention on the federal stimulus funds available to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic has been centered on the Paycheck Protection Program funded by the CARES Act. But the CARES Act also granted additional emergency funding to the states to apply at their discretion, and small businesses throughout New Hampshire should act quickly if they want to be considered for financial relief from a fund of federal money being made available by the state.
The PPP, which provides low-interest loans with the possibility of loan forgiveness, has had some bumps as it’s been rolled out, leading to, among other unintended consequences, some large businesses getting loans to the exclusion of smaller ones and to some small businesses choosing not to take on a loan when they have no work for their employees during the shutdown and fear being unable to satisfy PPP requirements to use the loan mostly for payroll costs and to maintain staffing levels.
It’s these constraints that the program announced on May 15 by Gov. Chris Sununu aims to address. Called the Main Street Relief Fund, it is administered through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, and Sununu intends to allocate $400 million of discretionary CARES Act funding for small businesses expecting lost revenues due to the pandemic.
Unlike PPP loans, the federal aid to be funneled through the Main Street Relief Fund will be outright grants, with no requirements on how businesses spend the money. The state program will be available to businesses that are for-profit enterprises whose principal place of business is in New Hampshire and whose 2019 revenues were less than $20 million. The program is not available for nonprofit, health care, childcare and agriculture businesses, though the governor has announced plans to address their needs through separate CARES Act-funded programs.
The Governor’s Office is using a two-step process for administering the program. Right now, any small business wishing to receive a grant must complete an online prequalification application. The application is simple and requires little more than reporting 2019 revenues, an estimate of expected 2020 revenues, compensation amounts paid last year and the amount of PPP or other COVID-related federal loans or assistance received.
The state says it will use the data collected from the prequalification applications to set final eligibility, formula and other parameters for awarding grants, determining, for instance, whether the less-than-$20 million revenue size limitation should be lowered and whether specific types of businesses will be excluded. Not stated is whether grants will be reduced for those who have already obtained federal assistance, but such a parameter would make sense. Businesses will then need to submit a second, formal application based on the final criteria.
The timeline for the process is tight, and the governor hopes to release funds as soon as June 15. To meet that, formal applications must be submitted during the week after final criteria are announced, most likely between June 1 and June 8. Most critical to New Hampshire businesses is that if they want to be considered for a grant, they must submit a prequalification application by May 29 — one week from today — and those that don’t will not be considered for a grant after the final criteria are announced.
The two-step approach the Governor’s Office is taking is sensible. It seeks to assess the expected losses of small businesses from the pandemic and tailor the program accordingly. And the “no strings attached” approach to use of the grants will provide welcome flexibility to small businesses, particularly those which haven’t sought PPP loans due to its constraints. Still, they should note that, among the program details not yet announced by the Governor’s Office is whether a business will have to return excess funds if it later turns out it overestimated its 2020 revenue losses in its application.
Even though the final eligibility and other criteria are as yet unknown, small businesses should act quickly to get their prequalification application filed by May 29. Doing so does not obligate them to file a formal application after the criteria are announced, but failing to will make them ineligible. More information and the online prequalification application can be found at www.goferr.nh.gov/covid-expenditures/main-street-relief-fund.