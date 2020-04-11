As disappointing as the past few weeks have been, for many of us, this week has raised the bar. It’s not the early-week warm weather, but rather the prospect of some of the holiest of days of the year for so many being diminished by the threat of COVID-19.
For Christians, Holy Week began with Palm Sunday a week ago and culminates with Easter Sunday. For Jews, Passover started Wednesday evening and runs through Thursday. Also, as noted in a report Wednesday by staff writer Meghan Foley, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan started Thursday evening, though the key dates in that time of fasting come late in the month.
The damper placed on these important observances by the current pandemic is as much in tone as inconvenience, though especially in the case of Easter, which has become a major secular celebration, that inconvenience is not insubstantial. Particularly for children expecting egg hunts and baskets, the stay-at-home orders do put a crimp in things.
Moreover, for more devout Christians, Easter Mass is the biggest deal there is. This year, with the exception of a scattering of congregations led by some very misguided officiants, Easter Mass will be celebrated remotely — watched on television or computer. While the chance to dress up and see friends and neighbors is ill-advised, the core lesson can certainly be absorbed nonetheless.
Easter is about love, and sacrifice. But it’s also about the three R’s. (No, not reuse, repurpose, recycle — those you can break out a little later this month for Earth Day.) We mean renewal, rebirth, resurrection. For believers, it is the greatest comeback story in history and the climax of the entire New Testament. It’s not about bunnies or eggs or baskets.
The most basic principle of the story of Jesus is love and acceptance. Unlike the wrathful God of the Old Testament, this manifestation of God, the son, is loving, without fault. He teaches acceptance and lives a simple life of helping others. Those tales of curing lepers, feeding the hungry and constantly striving to lift up the oppressed are the micro to the story’s macro: that Jesus died for us all, a horrible death at that, to save us. Through that death, and subsequent resurrection, he brought about a renewal of humanity’s value.
The takeaway this year might then be that sacrifice — staying home, even if you’re bored out of your skull; wearing the uncomfortable mask when you do have to interact with others; donating what you can to help keep local businesses and organizations afloat — is a fine way to honor Christ.
And Passover, which is a celebration of rebirth, has an even more-pointed meaning this year. The story of the 10 plagues, which God unleashed upon the Egyptians to force them to release the enslaved Jews, culminates in the passing over of homes marked with a religious symbol, allowing the Jews to escape the last of those plagues.
At a time when we’re all home-bound to escape a modern plague, the coincidence is undeniable.
If spirits are down and tensions high this season, the lessons of love and compassion in these holy days are equally obvious.
And we are more prepared than ever to hole up at home without losing contact with the world. Thus, there will be Easter dinners and have been Passover seders via Skype, Facetime and Zoom. There will be excited phone calls and “virtual” egg hunts.
And eventually, there will be the chance to return to more normal human contact and to experience all the rebirth, renewal and resurrection spring in New England has to offer. In the meantime, a quieter, more reflective Easter at home may be just what the doctors — seriously, that’s straight from the CDC — ordered.