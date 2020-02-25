Katherine Johnson lived to 101. A brilliant mathematician, she was a Medal of Honor recipient who helped devise air safety standards, then went on to perform the complex calculations that allowed NASA to send manned craft into space, to the moon, and beyond. Her job for the space agency was literally titled “computer.”
For all that, Johnson, who died Monday, would be virtually unknown if not for the book “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly, and the film it inspired, in which Taraji P. Henson played Johnson. Because of the book and movie, millions of people know of Johnson and her accomplishments — and of the ingrained professional racism she and others faced throughout their careers.
Such is the reach of pop culture. Without it, far fewer young girls, of any race, would know of, and be inspired by, Katherine Johnson and her compatriots, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. They might be mentioned in a science book, or, eventually, in some history texts; but their lives and work would never hold the same emotional weight, would not be as memorable, as when portrayed on film or in the context of a well-written storyline.
Or consider Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist and spy (and a member of the Nazi party), who is credited with saving the lives of more than 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust. He was virtually unknown to most of America until the 1982 novel “Schindler’s Ark,” and the subsequent film based on it, “Schindler’s List.”
Is there a lesson about doing the right thing, feeling compassion and risking everything to help those in need to be gleaned from his story? You bet.
Popular film, TV and books have the ability to bring history to life, and, in doing so, both uplift and horrify.
Not that everything in those books, or, especially, the films, is accurate. The film “Hidden Figures” portrays the black women having to use a separate bathroom away from their offices; Johnson has said that wasn’t true. And in “Schindler’s List,” concentration camp commandant Amon Goeth is shown shooting prisoners from the balcony of his nearby home, something that would have been impossible, given the location of the camp and his home in real life.
Such mistakes aren’t accidental; they were choices made by writers or directors to heighten the drama. The bathroom scene in “Hidden Figures” was, presumably, added to play up the discrimination the mathematicians faced. It’s well known that during that time period, blacks in America did face discrimination over bathrooms.
What, then, is wrong with taking such artistic license? Well, perhaps it depends on how egregious the example may be. Is shooting concentration camp prisoners for sport worse than shooting them en masse, as happened in the real Płaszów concentration camp? It surely makes the character seem more evil.
Consider, as well, the current uproar over the Amazon Prime show “Hunters.” The show follows a group of Jews in 1970s New York City, tracking down former Nazis who escaped justice. It is wholly fiction, but contains enough references to real events that it could be mistaken for something “based on a true story.” In one episode, Nazis play “human chess” with prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp, killing the captured “pieces.”
The Auschwitz Museum in Warsaw has taken offense, arguing the depiction is not only inaccurate, but could also give Holocaust deniers a boost by providing an example of “false claims” about the genocide.
The creator of the show told Fox News it is not meant to be a documentary, adding that he didn’t want to show the sort of actual grisly treatment that occurred in the camps, instead concocting one he felt would “most powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme — and representationally truthful — sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims.”
For writers, directors and producers, there’s a fine line between making something historical come alive and making fiction feel like reality.
For audiences, the difficulty lies in allowing themselves to become emotionally invested in the story without stopping to fact check every sentence or scene — all the while retaining a healthy skepticism toward the claims buried in the details.
In other words, it’s good practice for tackling social media these days.