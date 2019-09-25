Of the various “moments” to capture the attention of pundits and the public in the string of Democratic presidential debates thus far, perhaps none surpassed the exchange between former Vice president Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris in the first debate regarding busing — the sometimes-mandated integration of students between schools. Harris, attacking Biden’s long-ago opposition to government-ordered busing, noted she was among those black students who were bused from a predominantly black school in Berkeley, Calif., to a mostly white one. The implication was that the integration effort helped in her success.
Busing was a lightning rod during the 1960s and ’70s,’ as the nation struggled to deal with both the legalities and cultural realities of racism and the civil rights movement. It reflected the fallacy of the “separate but equal” doctrine that had, for years, been used to defend patently inequitable treatment. It was the symbolic “whites only” water fountain writ large: Blacks could have an education, but in their own schools, separate from whites.
There are so many indications even today that the racial divide in our country clearly has not been healed. The very discussion between Harris and Biden began with that point, and while it prompted a longer debate on the merits of busing, it really goes back to the belief some people have that one race is superior or inferior to another — the root of racism.
One of the oft-repeated claims of white supremacists is that blacks, and Hispanics, simply aren’t as intelligent as those of white European ancestry. Some even go as far as to claim people of color have been welcomed to our country — at least, until the present administration — as part of a grand plot to lower the IQ of the public so the elites can better manipulate us all.
The evidence of this conspiracy, they assert, can be found in standardized test scores across the country. Whites perform better than blacks and Hispanics, even when the tests are adjusted for cultural biases. So how to explain that inconvenient truth?
Well, a new study by researchers at Stanford University helps do exactly that. Published Monday, it finds the disparity in test scores between white and minority students can be tied directly to — income. It turns out, predictably, that students in wealthier school districts fare better on tests, on average, than those in poorer districts.
The study examined scores from hundreds of millions of tests over the past decade by students in thousands of school districts segregated by race. It found, according to its authors: “Racial segregation appears to be harmful because it concentrates minority students in high-poverty schools, which are, on average, less effective than lower-poverty schools.”
On one hand, this is not rocket science. We in New Hampshire know, because of our varying property values and inequitable tax rates, that students in wealthier communities fare better than those in poorer ones. It stands to reason wealthier districts can pay teachers more, attracting the best and brightest. They can pay for better facilities, equipment and supplies, and augment learning with more tutors and paraprofessionals.
One might also conclude that children in economically better-off families get more support outside the classroom. They may be better nourished and receive more help from adults who aren’t working multiple jobs. They may be less likely to face other adverse conditions in their homes, such as domestic violence or substance abuse, though we’d note those dynamics can occur at any economic level. And they most likely have more access to childcare, which is a known benefit to educational achievement later, but these days a growing challenge to find.
In fact, it may be that Harris had more advantages than just integration going for her. She grew up the daughter of two achievers, both now college professors. Her father, coincidentally, teaches at Stanford. So, while her neighborhood may have been primarily black, she had a leg up.
And that’s the real point. Educational achievement — really, success in any way — is simply easier if you grow up with the advantages of resources such as involved parents and a healthy home life.
The other takeaway of the Stanford study is this: Even though race isn’t the determining factor in students’ success or lack thereof, schools should be integrated. The reasoning? We’ve known for decades that students in poorer schools — whether inner city or rural — produce lower test scores. Yet those schools remain worse off than those in wealthier districts. So students in those schools can either remain segregated and ill-equipped, or be moved to better schools elsewhere.
The problem with that approach is the same as it was 50 years ago: that means other students will be moved, in exchange, from better schools to worse ones. Who makes that choice?
In other words, busing is still a relevant topic today, and would be even if not for the Democratic debates.