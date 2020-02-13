Much of the country — and certainly the national political pundits — may believe we in New Hampshire turn back into presidential-election pumpkins once the first-in-the nation primary votes are in and the day-after analysis has run its course. Granite Staters, of course, don’t buy into the narrative that we’re an unrepresentative, quirky lot that has no business being the first to hold a presidential primary, so it’s worth taking a moment to reflect on what was achieved in Tuesday’s primary before we return to business as usual.
First, voter turnout was strong. With almost all results reported, the number of votes cast Tuesday exceeded 455,000, a record for a New Hampshire primary when an incumbent president is running for re-election. Based on the voter registration figures reported by the Secretary of State’s Office as of a week before the primary, that would put turnout at around 46 percent. Though same-day registrations may ultimately lower that percentage, it’s still an impressive turnout that other states can only dream of achieving and that supports one of the oft-asserted justifications for New Hampshire’s lead-off spot in the primary lineup — that voters here are engaged and take the privilege of their role seriously indeed.
Further, voters in each party’s contest seemed energized, at least based on turnout. There were just over 300,000 votes cast in the Democratic primary, up sharply from the 2016 contest, though Tuesday’s turnout no doubt benefited from the lack of significant competition in the Republican primary that might have otherwise drawn more undeclared voters to that contest. Even lacking that competition, President Trump’s supporters appear similarly motivated. Close to 130,000 cast votes for him on Tuesday, a striking figure when compared to the 54,000 votes cast in the 2004 Republican primary for then President George W. Bush, the last time a Republican incumbent ran virtually unopposed.
Another noteworthy achievement was that, though the Democratic primary was hotly contested, the candidates’ campaigns were spirited and engaging, as well as relatively — and refreshingly — free from personal rancor. Still, the vote was splintered, and while the more liberal Sen. Bernie Sanders can claim the most votes, it’s also the case that his tally trailed the combined vote of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the two more moderate Democrats in the race who ended up breathing down his neck. Clearly, the Democratic party has its work cut out for it in settling on a nominee that appeals to both ends of its spectrum while retaining the energy and goodwill of supporters whose preferred candidates eventually lose out.
If any inspiration is needed, perhaps the example provided Tuesday by Hinsdale resident Frances Boucher will serve. While standing outside the polls to hold an “Amy for America” sign to support her favored candidate, Boucher moved signs for Sanders, Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren to the snowbank behind her rather than see them ordered taken down for being unattended. “Anybody that can beat Trump,” she explained. Democrats will need to capture that spirit if they hope to win in November.
With the lack of clarity coming out of the primary, at least on the Democratic side, what Granite Staters most notably achieved Tuesday was a resounding reaffirmation of the positive contribution the first-in-the-nation primary makes to the election process. Coming out of the muddle that was the Iowa caucuses, whose outcome is still under challenge, it was reassuring that New Hampshire delivered results that inspired confidence — a credit to Secretary of State Bill Gardner and the many state and local officials and volunteers who oversaw the primary.
New Hampshire also stepped up to a role abdicated this year by the Iowa fiasco by winnowing out some of the candidates who, however appealing, were unable to attract enough voter support, a far preferable narrowing of the field than under the arbitrary Democratic Party rules for who gets to be on the debate stage. And most impressively, the struggles of Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, who limped to fourth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively, and Klobuchar’s late surge from being near the polling basement into a strong third-place finish reminded once again how valuable the face-to-face retail politicking of the New Hampshire primary can be in testing candidates whom the polls are favoring and rewarding deserving candidates they might be ignoring.