It was clear at the outset of the recently ended legislative session that the Democratic-led state Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, were poised for a rerun of the previous year’s session. In this respect, they did not disappoint.
The 2019 session followed elections in which Democrats reclaimed control of the House and Senate, campaigning on such major policy issues as paid family leave, increasing the minimum wage, reversing voting law restrictions the Republican-led Legislature had passed, expanding gun-purchase background checks and raising the net-metering cap.
But the voters also opted for split government and reelected the governor, who had made clear his opposition to those initiatives, and the stage was set for standoff. The Democratic majorities passed legislation to make good on their campaign promises. Sununu vetoed a record 57 of them, claiming that’s what voters elected him to do, and Republicans mustered enough votes in the House and Senate to sustain most of them.
With no change in Concord’s split-governance political landscape, the Democrats introduced in the 2020 session bills to push many of the same issues, but expressed a willingness to compromise. The governor also said he wanted compromise, but made it clear he would veto bills that were, as he stated in somewhat Trump-ian vernacular, “radical, aggressive things.”
Between then and now, the pandemic arrived and work in the Legislature necessarily slowed. Reportedly eager not to have the governor forced to again veto an extraordinary number of bills, House Republicans found a way to prevent bill deadlines from being extended, effectively killing bills the House hadn’t acted on prior to the slowdown. Senate Democrats countered by folding into their own bills a number of the measures the House Republicans had hoped to stall. When the Senate and the House approved them, the bouncing ball went back to the governor.
For the Legislature’s principal priorities, it’s inescapable the die was cast early in the session, despite each side’s nod to compromise. The session ended on June 30, and Sununu vetoed 22 of the bills the Legislature sent him. Though that may seem an improvement on the prior year’s record 57, it was the second-most ever vetoed and would have been higher had it not been for the packaging of disparate initiatives into omnibus legislation.
It seems unlikely the Democrats will find enough votes to override his vetoes when the Legislature returns in September. Thus, the standoff will continue on such measures as paid family leave, a state minimum wage and a “red flag” law that would temporarily restrict firearms access by those posing an immediate risk to themselves or others.
The governor and the Legislature did find common ground on some important legislation. Last month, he signed into law three sensible measures to help protect victims of domestic or sexual abuse. And, while resisting any permanent steps to make voting more widely accessible, he signed on to legislation that will make mail-in voting available to virtually every voter this year.
One surprise was when the governor nixed legislation to create an independent advisory commission on redistricting. The Legislature significantly moved to meet Sununu’s objection to the prior year’s bill — that it would wrest from the Legislature redistricting determinations required of it by the state constitution — by providing the commission’s recommendations be advisory only. It’s not clear the governor read the revised bill he vetoed in July, since under it the Legislature could accept, reject or ignore the advisory commission’s recommendations and his veto message incorrectly claimed the Legislature would be bound by them. Much mischief has been done in gerrymandering electoral districts in recent times, and engaging in it is tempting to both parties. If the Democrats retain control of the Legislature this fall, the governor may rue this particular veto.
In the end, there’s not been much success to the split control voters opted for in 2018, and it will now be for them to decide whether to continue it or tip the scale toward the governor’s or the Democrats’ priorities. In vetoing the advisory redistricting commission bill, Gov. Sununu called the New Hampshire Legislature “the most representative body in the country.” His vetoes, however, suggest he believes that only when the people’s representatives agree with him. If voters continue to believe strongly in the Democrats’ initiatives they supported in 2018 when they tossed out the Republican majorities in the House and Senate, they’ll need to bring about a change in the corner office or return veto-proof majorities. Absent either, don’t expect any meaningful progress on them.