There was unwelcome news last week for Gov. Chris Sununu and other supporters of New Hampshire’s Medicaid work requirement. On Feb. 14, the federal Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., unanimously upheld a lower court ruling striking down the Trump administration’s 2018 waiver that OK’d a Medicaid work requirement adopted by Arkansas.
New Hampshire’s Granite Advantage program, which was enacted later in 2018 by the then-Republican-controlled legislature to replace the state’s prior Medicaid expansion program beginning in 2019, includes a similar — if not more stringent — work requirement than Arkansas’s, and the Sununu administration sought and received a Medicaid waiver from the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Last July, New Hampshire’s waiver was struck down by the same federal court whose ruling has just been upheld by the appellate court, calling into even greater question whether the Granite Advantage worker requirement can ever be implemented.
When New Hampshire’s work requirement was put on hold last summer, Republicans condemned the ruling as the product of an activist judge. Quite to the contrary, last week’s opinion makes clear that upholding the executive branch waiver for the Arkansas work requirement — and thus by implication, New Hampshire’s waiver — would instead require judicial activism.
Writing for the three-judge appellate panel, Judge David B. Sentelle, a Reagan appointee, held that Congress has explicitly provided that “the principal objective of Medicaid is providing healthcare coverage,” and the opinion makes clear that Congress has not authorized the administration to approve a Medicaid work requirement that would result in loss of coverage. In short, regardless of whether a work requirement is good policy, Congress could have authorized a work requirement when it adopted Medicaid expansion — as it has for other welfare entitlement programs — but did not, and the executive branch may not go beyond what Congress has authorized.
Given the similarities of the Arkansas work requirement to the Granite Advantage program, a similar ruling on New Hampshire’s appeal would seem inevitable. For the time being, that’s welcome news for the over 50,000 low-income residents who have obtained coverage under Medicaid expansion, as the state is — at least for now — prohibited from implementing the work requirement.
With New Hampshire’s appeal of last summer’s ruling having been on hold pending a decision in the Arkansas appeal, the Sununu administration must now decide whether to pursue its appeal or await any further proceedings in the Arkansas case, such as an appeal to the Supreme Court.
The state should reconsider its approach. Last year, for example, Maine reversed course and abandoned a Trump administration waiver to implement a work requirement. Instead, Gov. Janet Mills announced the state would focus on expanding job training for Medicaid enrollees. This approach makes sense.
As last week’s ruling makes clear, Medicaid as enacted by Congress is a health care program and not a jobs program. Making sure that all those who can’t afford health care have access to it makes sense for a number of reasons: It expands the insurance risk pool and reduces the shifting of costs to everyone else that results when the uninsured seek emergency room or other expensive treatment. It ensures increased access to health care for an especially at-risk segment of the state’s residents. And, as has already been seen, it benefits the state’s effort to battle the opioid and substance-abuse epidemic by enabling those afflicted, who are less likely to be able to satisfy work requirements, to better access affordable treatment.
At a time of worker shortage in the state, it would be far better for the state to step up its vocational training game to give the state’s Medicaid recipients a better shot at higher-paying jobs and a more realistic chance of moving beyond Medicaid.