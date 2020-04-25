It has now been weeks — though it may feel like months — that the region has been cast into social-distancing purgatory. During that time, we have marveled at the responses of area institutions, businesses and individuals to pull together through this difficult period, appreciating in this space, for example, the efforts and commitment of health-care workers, first responders and essential-needs workers of the region, local teachers, administrators and parents with students at home, and some of the area businesses stepping up to help those in need.
The news this week that New Hampshire officials have now joined the federal Centers for Disease Prevention and Control in urging all residents to wear cloth face masks in public highlights another opportunity to recognize some gratifying efforts in the region, in this case initiatives of businesses and individuals alike to help make it possible for that guidance to be followed.
Some of those efforts are coming from businesses across the region that have pivoted to meet the need. Beeze Tees Screen Printing in downtown Keene, for example, repurposed its operations to make hundreds of masks a day, owner Tim Pipp told The Sentinel. Rather than closing down, as he said he felt was imminent, his company now not only sells masks, but also donates them. Shapeshifters of Brattleboro also became production-shifters, turning to making customizable masks in the face of declining sales for its chest binders and sports bras. For each mask sold, it is donating another to hospitals, nursing homes or other front-line organizations. Another example: Ocean State Job Lot, the New England discount retailer with stores in Peterborough and Walpole, began a “Mask Fabric for Free” campaign that gives away fabric for those wanting to make their own.
Equally heartwarming are the large number of individuals who have stepped up to make masks. Just a scroll through recent postings on the Monadnock Region group Facebook page, which The Sentinel set up at the outset of local coronavirus concerns to enable residents to connect with one another, shows an astonishing response by area folk to help meet the demand for reusable cloth masks. In the past week alone, those connecting with each other through the group page reported individuals making well over 4,000 masks, and the number is surely higher, since many making masks did not mention numbers. Leading the way is the Cheshire Quilters’ Guild, which, one post states, has mobilized its members and made several thousand for local needs.
In most cases, masks are being made for free, or at most with a request to cover the cost of materials. Many are also being donated to health-care organizations, including Cheshire Medical Center and Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities. Some are being sold to provide donations to nonprofit organizations. One post reported and individual making “hundreds” and donating more than $1,000 to the Feeding Tiny Tummies program. Another described “many unsung heroines in Rindge” making masks to give the Rindge Food Pantry. One dedicated mask-maker said her count as of a week ago was approaching 150 and she was “trying to make as many as I can while I’m remote teaching my kids.”
Heartening indeed, and it moved one person to post, “Love how this community has rallied at this time of need.” We couldn’t say it any better.