Thanks to the ongoing pandemic and social distancing, this Mother’s Day may be a particularly strange and poignant one, given that many of us haven’t seen Mom in person in some time and likely won’t be giving her any hugs or kisses Sunday.
Or, perhaps, the restrictions placed on travel and get-togethers will offer some the perfect excuse: “Sorry, Mom, I’d like to have you over for brunch, but with the whole coronavirus thing, you know …”
We hope the former is more likely.
For decades, in this space on this weekend, we’ve made a point of celebrating mothers. We’ve noted how difficult — though rewarding — is their lot in life, from pregnancy and all its quirks and pains to childbirth to raising and nurturing an actual individual human being to maturity. Those who are successful, regardless of the degree of assistance they receive along the way, have accomplished one of the great feats in human experience.
It is no small task to raise a child — by which we mean actually caring for, nourishing and teaching that child to become a responsible adult and contributing member of society. In the best cases, it’s a shared duty, but not always. Even when it is, our societal norms make it statistically likely the mother is carrying the bulk of the rearing and household managing. And all, remember, after having literally borne the weight of pregnancy and the labor of childbirth.
And consider how many moms handle all this multiple times, and raise more than one child simultaneously. Such an amazing commitment, even given economies of scale!
We’d say that role, done well, is deserving of at least, but probably far more than, a mass-produced greeting card or even flowers, though such gestures are probably welcome, if not expected. Many moms we know would far more appreciate regular calls or visits — you know, when it’s not so dangerous to visit — than manufactured sentiments. However yours sees things, it really is the thought that counts.
We feel for moms these days. If they’re older, they may be isolated from their children and others. Perhaps even in a care facility for the elderly, in too many cases a most dangerous place to be right now. Younger moms may have been stuck at home with their kids for weeks now, no play dates, no school, no breaks and now have to supervise their children’s remote learning. And every mom is undoubtedly worrying about her children’s safety at a time when simply going to the grocery store carries unprecedented risk.
Yes, these are strange days, indeed. But what will carry us through them is people who are smart enough to see the danger for what it is and respond appropriately, taking care of themselves while also thinking about others. People who realize in a great society, everyone needs to sacrifice some for the benefit of all, even if it means having to put on a face mask to go to the store or not getting to go bowling/golfing/clubbing or get a haircut/tattoo/new outfit whenever you want.
These are the people whose smart and selfless decisions will help contain the spread of the virus enough that eventually, everyone WILL be able to return to group activities.
They are people whose mothers probably did a great job.
Happy Mother’s Day.