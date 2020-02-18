Last week, an event took place at St. George Orthodox Church’s Hellenic Hall in Keene that’s both common and extraordinary. Roughly 150 volunteers gathered to package and distribute 20,000 healthy meals across the Monadnock Region to children and seniors in need.
What’s common is that volunteers at The Community Kitchen and other organizations offer their time and energy regularly to help those who are food insecure. According to data from the N.H. Food Bank, there are 7,340 such residents of Cheshire County. And The Community Kitchen isn’t alone in reaching out to help. Other food pantries, shelters, organizations and agencies contribute time, money, space and manpower to those in need throughout the year.
In this case, the project was actually led by the Keene Rotary Club. That club heard about the easy-to-prepare meals available through the national Outreach Program, and purchased 20,000 of them at 25 cents each.
The pre-made meals, which only require boiling water to make, are a great way to make a little money go a long way. Club President Matthew Snow told Sentinel staff writer Olivia Belanger the club immediately wanted to get involved once members heard about the available meals.
“Feeding our hungry is a problem that doesn’t go away, so it’s something that we all understood the importance of,” he noted.
Again, Keene Rotary stepping up isn’t unusual; it’s a service organization, after all, dedicated to helping others in the community.
What was extraordinary in this instance was the degree of cooperation in the project, something we hope won’t be an anomaly going forward.
Those 20,000 meals, though pre-made, had to be packaged and distributed — the packaging was provided by the Outreach Program. That was too many for the club’s members to handle at one time. So they reached out to other, similar organizations.
Among those responding were Elm City Rotary Club, Interact, Rotaract, the Kiwanis Club, Keene Lions Club, Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger, the Keene Senior Center, Feeding Tiny Tummies, End Sixty-Eight Hours of Hunger. All do wonderful things in this region, but we’re hard-pressed to recall an instance where they acted in concert for one cause at one time.
Last Wednesday, they did so. The volunteers gathered to put together the meal kits and distribute them to local homeless shelters, social service agencies, food pantries and other organizations. Snow had estimated 60 people would be needed to handle the work.
The saying “many hands make light work” comes to mind, and with it the question: Why can’t this happen more often?
The answer, of course, is that it can. Keene and the Monadnock Region have myriad clubs, agencies, board, coalitions and other groups firmly committed to helping others. We’d say their members number in the hundreds, perhaps thousands.
Those members choose the organizations to which they belong, and there’s a degree of self-identity wrapped up in those decisions — a certain pride in helping a particular population or fighting a specific battle. The Lions are known for assisting those with disabilities, particularly vision problems, for example, while Kiwanis focuses on children. The Senior Center and hunger programs need no explanation.
But in many cases, their goals overlap or coincide. There are issues, such as hunger and homelessness and health, that affect everyone. And everyone can help.
Last week’s gathering was a welcome event, and we hope to see more such cooperation in the future. The goodwill of the region’s residents is strong. Working together, they can accomplish even more.