Keene’s City Council was right to take a look at a request from Modestman Brewing owner Ash Sheehan to allow outdoor tables in front of its Main Street brewery, and the council was correct to send the request back to its Planning, Licenses and Development Committee for further review.
That panel gave its unanimous backing to the request Wednesday evening. Now it’s back before the council, which meets again next Thursday.
The request to serve alcohol in outdoor spaces isn’t unusual downtown. A handful of restaurants do so each year through a “sidewalk café” permit from the city. Some, like Margaritas, have their own enclosed space. Others, such as The Stage, Cobblestone or the former Pour House, set up on public property, but out of the way of foot traffic. The permits are available to any restaurant meeting the city code and gaining the council’s approval.
One issue facing Sheehan is that his nanobrewery functions essentially as a bar — though under New Hampshire law no such thing exists. New Hampshire allows the serving of alcohol at full-service restaurants. It also offers “cocktail lounge” licenses to other establishments that don’t meet the restaurant definition. Historically, what most people would call bars — that is, establishments that primarily offer alcohol — have been held to the standard of “caterers.” We’re unsure what the purpose is of pretending there are no bars in a state that derives a good percentage of its revenues through directly selling alcohol, but that’s the law.
The state requires caterers to either sell more than $100,000 worth of food annually or to earn more in food revenue than through alcohol sales. That requirement has been laughably enforced over the years, as many a bar has come and gone while serving little or no food actually prepared on site. To qualify as a restaurant means having an “adequate” kitchen to serve at least 20 guests at a time.
Modestman offers food mainly from the Guru Food Truck, parked behind the former TD Bank location, though Sheehan says he has a small kitchen.
Sheehan has said he made the request before the COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March. The council took up the application last Thursday after the PLD committee had voted 5-0 to set it aside for more study. Usually, it’s proper procedure for the council to wait until a measure is elevated by its standing committees. But these are not usual times. The hit to businesses — especially those depending on people congregating for service, such as restaurants and bars — from the pandemic and its resulting social-distancing rules, has been brutal. Thus, taking it up immediately was the right move by the council. And since a majority had concerns about the status of what is an unusual business model, they were right to ask the committee to take another look.
Dining — and drinking — establishments will soon be allowed to once again open their doors for more than takeout orders. Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu made clear his intention that municipalities assist any dining business that may begin outdoor service next Monday. Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the city will do so. That means perhaps clearing room for expanded outdoor dining by marking off parking spaces, but it also means relaxing criteria for such permits, within reason.
As a former bank site, the area in front of Modestman has not had previous outdoor service, and the unique nature of the business model rightly gave pause to councilors wondering whether they’d be running afoul of state law, their own ordinances, or setting a poor precedent in allowing it.
But the council ought to be as expedient as possible in dealing with any such applications. Business owners whose establishments have been shuttered for more than a month can hardly afford to await the usual council process of sending items back forth to committee, taking weeks to act. Whereas such prudence is generally an asset, in this case, it would be ill-advised.
At the same time, any action taken expeditiously during this period ought to be tied to the state of emergency and not seen as setting a precedent.
Now that the committee has examined the idea and brought it forward, the council ought to allow Sheehan’s request, even if only with the understanding that it’s doing so because of the fragile nature of the state and local economy, and that when more normal times return such requests by drinking establishments will be scrutinized as before.