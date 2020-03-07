As we near the end of winter, a little sunshine is welcome. Starting this weekend, we get an extra hour of daylight in the evening, though in exchange for losing it at the start of the day. This weekend also signals the start of Sunshine Week, an annual event dedicated to seeking transparency in government.
The event began in Florida in 2002 — a response by media organizations to a slew of proposals before the state’s legislature that would have drastically limited how much public information its residents could get their hands on. The uproar that ensued shut down most of those initiatives, and since then the event, named because transparency shines a light on government, has gone national.
This newspaper has long been a champion of public access to the goings-on of government, and, along with news organizations throughout the state, has worked to uphold the strength of the state’s open records law, at times through legal challenges.
But while news organizations’ role of informing the public often puts them among those on the front lines of public access battles, transparency in government is important for everyone. Knowing what elected or appointed public officials are doing on our behalf, often with our tax dollars, is essential to maintaining a healthy democracy. Secrecy, as we’ve seen far too often in this country and abroad, can foster corruption.
Members of the media and the organizations they work for enjoy no special access to government documents or proceedings. What reporters have a right to view is the same thing anyone with an interest in a police record, selectmen’s meeting or court file should be able to get. At times, the public’s right to know is violated, and we all must be ready to defend it.
Efforts that counter that right to know come in many forms and aren’t always intended to deceive anyone. Often, especially in small communities where officials are new to government, perhaps even volunteering their time, it’s common for violations of the Right-to-Know Law to occur simply because those in charge don’t really know what’s required.
In other cases, people with good intentions run afoul of the law because in weighing the situation, they underestimate the importance of transparency and freedom of information. Such is the case with, say, police who take it upon themselves to become the arbiters of privacy, refusing to give exact locations of incidents or the names of those involved, when such information is mandated to be made public by the state.
This session, the N.H. Legislature is considering nine bills specific to the Right-to-Know Law. Several deal with keeping better records and making those records available whenever a board or committee meets behind closed doors. One would allow public agencies to charge staff’s time for retrieving and making records available after one requester has generated five hours’ worth of staff time doing so in a single month. Two would change definitions in the law, including one bill that would make any entity receiving state funds subject to the Right-to-Know law. And one would establish a state ombudsman to resolve right-to-know complaints without the need to go through the courts.
All but one of these efforts, we feel, would benefit transparency and, therefore, are in the public’s best interest. The bill to allow agencies to charge more for making records accessible may be reasonable, both in recouping actual costs of adhering to the law and in dissuading unreasonable requests. But it also has the potential to become a barrier to someone rightfully seeking public information. We’ve argued previously that the cost of adhering to public records laws ought to fall on the government, not those seeking transparency. There may be instances where individuals take advantage of that, tying up public workers on frivolous errands. Then again, who is to determine what requests are frivolous? We’d like to see more study on the topic.
There will always be those who seek to conduct the public’s business out of the public eye, or who feel their position confers upon them the right to decide what information ought to be made available.
Fortunately, New Hampshire’s Right-to-Know statute, grounded in the bill of rights in the state’s Constitution, makes clear the public’s right to know takes precedence.
In matters of sunshine, the default setting should always be pointed toward the light.