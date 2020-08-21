It would be callous to call March and April the “good old days” of the COVID-19 era, but one can at least say it was a period when Congress and the Trump administration came together and worked as our federal government should to meet a crisis. At the time, the country’s economy was in rapid freefall as infections soared in various cities and regions, which overtaxed health-care facilities and other service providers, and many states closed non-essential businesses to limit the spread of the coronavirus, causing millions to be laid off or furloughed.
Washington responded quickly. The Republican-led Senate and the Democratic-led House agreed with President Trump in March on major relief and stimulus bills to shore up the health-care system, issue individual stimulus payments, provide aid to out-of-work employees and throw a financial lifeline to businesses struggling to stay afloat. A month later, they came together again to extend the business-relief program, recognizing the need was greater than anticipated.
At the time, the hope was that by the time the various relief programs ran out the spread of the virus would be substantially under control, allowing businesses to reopen and bring back workers. Sadly, that’s proved wishful thinking.
For a while, unemployment rates began abating as economic activity started up again, though they remain at historic highs. But starting in late June, COVID-19 cases began to spike in states, initially in the Sunbelt, which reopened too fast too soon, and have soared in many parts of the country — fortunately not in New Hampshire and the Northeast. By July, as the end date for the relief programs neared, it was clear the coronavirus hadn’t gotten the memo and was continuing to threaten public health and wreak economic havoc.
What’s been the response in Washington? Right now, the silence is mostly deafening, an unconscionable situation now that enhanced federal unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums have expired and business-aid programs that have been keeping workers on payroll will end shortly, which will likely further swell the unemployment ranks.
The Democrat-controlled House, to its credit, had put down an early marker, passing in mid-May a broad stimulus package that would extend supplemental unemployment benefits, aid those who’ve lost health insurance, issue another round of individual stimulus checks and fund additional testing, among a range of other initiatives. Initially, Republicans swatted it aside — Senate majority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell called it a “liberal wish list” — and the president seemed happy ignore it, gambling the recovery would be faster and the virus brought under control.
The recent COVID-19 surge belied that scenario and brought the parties to the negotiating table in late July. Unfathomably, talks broke down between the parties and Congress left town for its August recess. Apparently, time off and campaigning for reelection take precedence over addressing the nation’s immediate needs — a bad look indeed. For his part, the president issued executive orders intended to provide some additional, though short-term and sharply reduced, supplemental unemployment benefits, a deferral of employee Social Security taxes and some eviction and student loan interest relief. These will likely have limited effect, as their implementation is proving problematic and Congress controls the purse strings for broader, essential steps.
This breakdown in Washington will affect not only those out of work or facing immediate financial needs, a point made by Keene Mayor George Hansel and City Manager Elizabeth Dragon during a teleconference of state municipal officials hosted last week by Democratic Congresswoman Annie Kuster. Dragon warned the prospect of temporary and permanent business closings from a prolonged economic fallout risks a shift of more of the city’s property tax burden onto all homeowners. Further, Hansel pointed out, hits on the state’s budget from continued economic slowdown, such as lower rooms and meals tax collections, will ultimately trickle down to the local level, putting more pressure on the city. Kuster noted that the House-passed bill now foundering in the Senate calls for aid to state and local governments, including $7.5 million for Keene.
In short, the needs are sweeping and urgent, and a deal needs to be struck. The Democrats in their House bill started at $3 trillion in aid. When they finally sat down, Senate Republicans began at about $1 trillion. Surely there’s middle ground to be found. As Tori Gorman, the policy director of the normally deficit- and debt-averse Concord Coalition, put it recently in a blog post urging compromise, a further aid package is essential “due to one simple fact: our economy — and, by consequence, the federal budget — will never recover if Americans don’t feel safe.” Congress and the Trump administration should get back to work.