Among the silver linings of the pandemic cloud have been the efforts of private citizens, organizations and businesses to step up and help one another in difficult times. The numerous — indeed, countless — ways so many have been pulling together in the effort to forestall the spread of COVID-19 and ease the economic hardships that social isolation has caused are as uplifting as they have been essential.
Not to be forgotten among the many deserving of appreciation, however, are those too readily viewed through a mostly political if not a partisan lens — New Hampshire’s elected and other officials serving at all levels of government.
Because the approach of the administration in Washington is to let the individual states chart their own course in stopping the spread of coronavirus, praise for New Hampshire’s generally effective response must begin with Gov. Chris Sununu.
As the threat of the pandemic to the state became clear, he acted with an appropriate measure of decisiveness, transparency and candor, and he has refrained from sugar-coating unpleasant news, such as the awkward ramp-up of the state’s handling of vastly increased unemployment compensation filings. Particularly refreshing has been his insistence on being guided by data and the advice of public health officials, and he has been mindful of coordinating with neighboring states whose coronavirus outbreaks are spilling into the Granite State. This will be especially important in making difficult decisions about the pace at which restrictions may be lifted.
Taking his lead, other state government officials, including state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, have imparted confidence that the state has been proactive and responsible in trying to protect the public health and address the upheaval of the stay-at-home order.
Working well with the governor and representing the state’s interests effectively in Washington has been New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Ann Kuster and Chris Pappas. Their efforts have helped broaden the federal stimulus packages enacted thus far to include funding for health care providers and COVID-19 testing, and they will be important if direct federal relief is to be secured for strapped state and municipal budgets, which, to the governor’s and local officials’ frustration, has been lacking. Members of the delegation have also helped the governor in coordinating initiatives to find and obtain shipments of critical protective equipment for health care workers and have helped clear bureaucratic and diplomatic logjams for constituents abroad seeking to return home from closed countries.
The region has also been well-served by its local officials. In Keene, the region’s hub, Mayor George Hansel has been a remarkably accessible face of the city government through his weekday virtual town halls and frequent radio and newspaper availability, seeking to keep residents and businesses informed of the city’s efforts and of federal, state and local services available to cope with the pandemic.
The City Council, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon and the city staff have also pivoted effectively, keeping the machinery of city governance and essential services going during the stay-at-home era. Officials in surrounding towns, too, have been coping resourcefully, as selectmen and other officials adjust to the challenges of virtual meetings in serving residents’ needs. And, as we have observed previously, area school boards and administrators have overseen the trying transition to educating the area’s schoolchildren remotely with efficiency, despite some understandable frustrations.
At all these levels in New Hampshire, there’s been a welcome decline in partisan identification as our elected and appointed representatives have shown a willingness to work with each other for the benefit of all with limited concern for political gain. Even in one area where there has been meaningful disagreement — between the governor and House and Senate leaders over which branch has authority under New Hampshire law over the spending of federal stimulus aid — it’s notable that those same leaders are participants in the task force set up by the governor on the assumption that he doesn’t need legislative approval.
The fractious nature of our democracy is such that there will surely come a time when the tug-and-pull of ideology and, at least at the state level, political affiliation will take its more accustomed place in the public dialog. For now, we should all enjoy the shared understanding New Hampshire’s officials have demonstrated so far that pulling together on the oars of government is critical in moving us through the storm.