Decades ago, the city of Keene recognized the danger of a changing climate, and committed to taking what action it could to reduce and offset its contributions to that phenomenon. More than a year ago, it officially kicked that effort into high gear, promising to reduce reliance on fossil fuels in stages, on a fast track.
This month, the City Council gave City Manager Elizabeth Dragon the nod to negotiate setting up a community power plan that would be a big step toward those goals.
A community power program is a new concept to many here. It allows a municipality to aggregate power — to purchase energy on behalf of residents and business owners within their jurisdiction. Essentially, it makes the city the middleman between power generators and the supplier, which in Keene is Eversource.
Typically, adding a layer of governmental bureaucracy to any endeavor has few upsides and much opportunity for increased costs and reduced efficiency. That could happen here. Under RSA 53-E, as of last year, however, such a move in the electric power industry has two upsides the City Council is banking on.
The first is the principle of economies of scale. Non-economists know it better as buying in bulk. By collecting the demand of residential and commercial users in Keene, the city would be in a better position to negotiate lower rates and terms with suppliers. The suppliers benefit by having a reliable demand. End users hopefully benefit through lower costs overall.
And the city wins by being able to choose the suppliers to, in all likelihood, the vast majority of customers in Keene, drawing them under its green-energy umbrella. Both businesses and residential users can opt out of the program and continue to find their own power suppliers, but if the program works as hoped, there should be little reason for anyone to do so.
The second upside for the city is in moving quickly toward its goal of using 100 percent renewable energy for electricity by 2030 and for all sectors including heat and transportation by 2050. In gaining the power to choose the power sources, the city can dictate that most of Keene’s power come from renewable sources. There’s no doubt creating or joining a community power program will be a big step in the plan to be put forth to the City Council by the city’s Energy and Climate Committee. That plan is due to be presented to the council by year’s end.
There’s no question that goal is a worthy one. For the health of the planet, renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and water power are better than fossil fuels. Keene has long been a leader in trying to become more energy-efficient and eco-friendly. This plan certainly meshes with that. Aside from greenhouse gases, there’s the fact that no one anywhere has ever worried about the environmental devastation of a solar spill.
However, when you start talking about taking charge of a utility cost, many customers are going to look first at their bottom line. The success of the plan lies in being able to find the amount of energy needed at a price that consumers will accept.
There’s a great deal of debate over which costs less — fossil fuels or renewables. Subtract the enormous subsidies the government grants to large energy producers, and renewables seem to fare better. But they are still only a fraction of the energy on the market, and raising the demand for them through aggregation could drive the prices up. In the long term, we’d guess they’ll prove more economical since fossil fuel supplies are dwindling and renewables are, you know, renewable.
That’s the long term, however. For now, it’ll be up to the city to find a deal that satisfies end users.
It’s also going to be vital that the process remain transparent. If customers are expected to be part of this program by default, they must be given the necessary information on how it works and what the costs will be so they can opt out if they prefer.
And finally, the city must retain enough flexibility to shift gears if it seems warranted. Councilor Terry Clark pitched joining a larger initiative that includes Cheshire County, but city staff argued that program is further off than the one the city is eyeing. It could eventually prove a better option, though. Or other opportunities may arise. On the flip side, if enough customers don’t participate, the city’s leverage in negotiating prices could be reduced. Either way, this ought to be a temporary program until proven a true benefit.