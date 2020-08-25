Though the issue of racial justice and law enforcement has been a topic of enhanced public scrutiny since the May killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, it’s been fighting for attention with the ongoing pandemic and the nearing elections. But two recent items have served to push it again to the fore for many in the region and elsewhere.
One was the pro-police rally last week in Peterborough. More immediately, the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday evening.
The latter case has the initial appearance of yet another example of an unnecessary use of potentially fatal force against a person of color. Video taken from across the street shows police try to corral Jacob Blake, who ignores them and walks around a van, attempting to get into the driver’s seat. Several officers have their guns drawn, and one grabs Blake as he opens the driver’s door. He then shoots Blake several times in the back. Blake was hospitalized.
The incident triggered another wave of social unrest that included setting fires and damaging businesses. While we do understand the outrage and frustration, we’ve never understood the response of rioting, vandalism or violence. Destruction is not a viable answer to injustice.
What is, then? For starters, recognizing that there is an important flawed dynamic to be addressed. These incidents that make national news occur far too frequently to be written off as outliers, even among the hundreds of thousands of interactions between police and the public. For those few captured on video, there are many more that aren’t.
Which brings us to the Peterborough rally. Organizer Greg Carter characterized the rally as supportive, rather than divisive. Critics might take note of his call for a “return to family values” and his repeated accusation that criticizing the police is a “radical ideology” and conclude otherwise. But even giving the ralliers the benefit of the doubt for their intentions, we’re left with two thoughts.
First, the advent of the Black Lives Matter movement has drawn a predictable, and dangerous, response from some. The “Blue Lives Matter” counter shows an alarming false equivalency — reform demands such as calls for demilitarization or defunding are hardly an “attack” on officers’ lives, whereas the systemic racism within law enforcement is literally costing Black lives. Moreover, it serves largely to detract from the core message that something is wrong with the system and needs fixing. To say “Well, I support the police” can be taken as a general statement or a direct response that indicates one backs the needless killing of civilians.
Second, supporting the police in your community vs. calling for reform of deadly practices isn’t an all-or-nothing, choose-your-side issue. It’s very easy, in fact, to call for reform while also supporting those who serve the community.
The Floyd killing and subsequent protests also sparked action at the state level here in New Hampshire. The governor created a Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency, which has been studying the issue of police-community relations, use-of-force policies and more. The commission’s report is in its final form and due to be voted on at month’s end.
Most of the recommendations deal with the training of officers at every level, improving community policing efforts and engagement, and heightened awareness.
We note that in New Hampshire generally, and the Monadnock Region in particular, issues of racial injustice have infrequently come to the fore. However, even if our communities feel they have good relationships with local police, those relationships might easily be tested at any point, just as they were in predominantly white Kenosha.
Thus, we hope such recommendations as implementing statewide use-of-force policies based on best practices; strengthening training on cultural diversity, implicit bias, recognizing and communicating with those who have mental-health and substance-abuse issues, and de-escalation tactics; and ethical guidance and standards that include stressing the need to report misconduct will be enacted.
We also note the public’s trust in law enforcement is eroded by a lack of transparency. The idea that the police will protect their own at all costs is fairly entrenched in many communities. Thus, another good step would be to fully track and make public all instances of officer misbehavior. A start is making accessible the state’s Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, better known as the Laurie List. It’s used to note any misconduct that might undermine an officer’s testimony in court, and ought to be fully accessible to public scrutiny. (Note: The Sentinel is part of an ongoing lawsuit to make that list public.) But really, any disciplinary matters concerning police officers ought to be a matter of public record. They wield extraordinary power and knowing when and how they break the rules, and what’s done about it, outweighs their right to privacy as employees.
There are certainly places where the issue of racial injustice is more urgent than in New Hampshire. But until it’s resolved everywhere, it really isn’t resolved.