By and large, they fly under everyone’s radar each year: managing students’ medications, cuts, falls and upset stomachs. But school nurses are going to play among the most important roles in keeping schools open this fall.
Nationwide, less than 40 percent of schools have a full-time nurse on staff. In this region, many schools share a nurse. That wasn’t ideal even before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s potentially dangerous to be understaffed at this critical position.
As a doctor and school nurse wrote in Newsweek last month, “In a few short weeks, we will ask school nurses to go alone into completely unpredictable environments and make medical decisions without adequate policies, procedures, testing infrastructure and personal protective equipment.”
They are, indeed, now among the first responders in this pandemic.
Though it’s always been the case, school nurses not only care for sick or injured students (and staff), they are also responsible for the public’s safety — that is, they are the first line of defense against the spread of contagions in school settings. That’s hard to do if you’re on duty elsewhere.
Under the guidelines put forth by the N.H. School Nurses’ Association, working with the state Department of Public Health, nurses are now required to send home any student or staff member who shows any symptoms of COVID-19. You may recall, those symptoms include cough, fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat — pretty much every symptom for which someone would normally visit the school nurse.
Oh, and many school nurses are also going to be tasked with training other staff in how to proceed safely under these trying circumstances.
So, it might be a good idea to have more health professionals patrolling our newly reopened schools. But as the NHSNA has noted, since the onset of the pandemic, some school nurses have retired or otherwise left their jobs due to the risk. In an already challenged market for qualified nurses, that’s a challenging dynamic to overcome.
Then there’s space. Since anyone exhibiting the myriad symptoms of the virus is supposed to be quarantined away from others until they can be sent home — though not together, since some may not have the virus — schools ought to have dedicated, isolated areas in which they can be kept. And then space for the usual assortment of ailments and injuries that aren’t suspected to be related to the virus. But schools are already trying to space out students among classrooms to socially distance them when in attendance, leaving little room for isolating potential virus victims.
“That’s a major concern that many of our school nurses have right now is — they don’t have the extra space, there isn’t extra staff, so how are they going to do both?” said Paula MacKinnon, president of the N.H. School Nurses’ Association, in a recent report by Sentinel contributing writer Meg McIntyre. “And, realistically, in the real world, they need to find a way, and it’s very difficult to do that.”
And while the state association recommends schools ask parents to keep home any children who don’t feel well and encourage encourages parents and other adults to seek their regular medical professionals for any ongoing issues — to reduce the volume in the school nurses’ offices — every parent wants his or her child treated as a priority when the child isn’t feeling well. That’s going to be hard to do in every case when resources are stretched thin.
Difficult hardly seems a strong enough term for the challenge ahead.