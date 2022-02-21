Today is Presidents’ Day, an occasion to reflect on the distinctions of our most accomplished commanders-in-chief, and to acknowledge the challenges and personal burdens associated with the job. New Hampshire’s sole claim to the position mainly concerns the challenges and personal burdens part, since Franklin Pierce is known for little else.
The Hillsborough Democrat came to the nation’s highest political office in 1852 at a time of disarray in his party (he was nominated on the 49th ballot at the national convention) and division in the land (he went on to win the presidency narrowly).
The principal issue concerned slavery, and Pierce took the wrong position; he contended that slave-owning was a Constitutional right. In the growing heat over that matter, and given his complicated reference points — he was anti-war, he was a northerner, he was okay with slavery, he opposed secession — it’s no surprise that his own party refused to run him for a second term.
For these and other reasons, the 14th president of the United States is largely forgotten. The N.H. Historical Society does a yeoman effort keeping his name alive through scholarship; a two-volume biography can be found at http://bit.ly/2oa8qXE
But there are lessons to be learned from Franklin Pierce; it’s just that they involve his times more than they do the man himself. Given the growing political and economic divisions of the 1850s, perhaps no one would have been able to bring its disparate parts together and move them forward in enlightened purpose without an eventual cataclysm of war.
More than a century and a half later, the nation is again roiling in political division; while the struggles aren’t nearly as threatening to national unity and personal safety as they were back then, the prospect of compromise and common purpose seems equally remote.
The lesson is that a nation is responsible for the conditions of its times. Destructive fractiousness doesn’t just show up, and it doesn’t just go away. A single person — a president, for example — can do only so much if political interests refuse to work together. And there is not much of that going on right now, to the discredit of a great many people.