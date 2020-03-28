One of the takeaways from any crisis is who responded well, who stepped forward to help while others sat back, seeking refuge or, worse, profit.
While the coronavirus pandemic has spread and worsened, many of us have been at a loss, ill-equipped to do much more than follow prescribed actions — though we certainly don’t minimize how much that helps the situation — or trying our best to protect those we love.
As always seems to be the case, however, others have been more proactive.
There have been some notable heroes, such as Pakistani Dr. Usama Riaz. The 26-year-old was part of a medical team screening people returning to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from Iraq and Iran. He stayed with those suspected of suffering from COVID-19 to offer treatment, despite having virtually no protective equipment. This past weekend, he died from the virus. And Dr. Li Wenliang, who first raised the alarm last year after treating people in Wuhan Province, China. Li was sanctioned by the Chinese government, which disavowed his warnings until the virus became too widespread to ignore. Li died in February after contracting the virus while treating patients.
Many more individuals have put themselves at risk or stepped up in other ways to help during the crisis, both here and abroad. There are always good people willing to help others in a time of crisis.
But as the coronavirus pandemic has shown, there are also companies willing to take a hit — even some that many consumers might regularly slam as being indifferent to the concerns of customers.
A report in Thursday’s Sentinel by business writer Sierra Hubbard noted that several distilleries in the region are among those swapping out their recipes for spirits, turning their efforts to producing hand sanitizer, amid a shortage of that suddenly valuable substance. Their contributions, and those of other similar companies, might pale in comparison to what’s produced daily by major manufacturers, but large-scale distribution isn’t the goal; getting sanitizer to local health care workers and first responders is.
Other companies have retrofitted their equipment to produce masks or other protective gear. The dynamic is not unlike factories being retooled during World War I and II to produce military vehicles, weapons and supplies.
And manufacturers aren’t the only businesses stepping up amid a crisis. The social distancing advised (and, in some states, ordered) to slow the spread of the virus has meant the closing of schools and businesses alike. Remote learning efforts and telecommuting have put an enormous strain on Internet use. (So has the vast increase in streaming and gaming since more people are spending more time home, seeking entertainment.)
In the case of schools, districts strive to provide an equal educational opportunity to all students. But all students don’t have equal access to adequate broadband service. Those without solid service could be left behind. And in many cases, they may be the students most in need of extra attention.
Fortunately, area Internet providers have vowed to fill that potential breach. As reported by staff writer Mia Summerson, Spectrum and Consolidated Communications have agreed to offer two months of free Internet service to students within their market areas who don’t already have it. Spectrum has also made the promotion available to teachers. Comcast/Xfinity also offers new, low-income customers two months of free Internet access to assist students with remote learning. The company has also opened its Xfinity hotspot network to users of any service.
And there are financial institutions and utilities that have agreed not to penalize customers put in a financial bind by the crisis, either extending payment due dates or freezing interest for the next few weeks or months. (A caveat, though: while payments may not be due on mortgages or other services, it’s very likely interest continues to accrue, and possible a larger payment will be due once the crisis has abated, so make sure you know the terms before taking advantage of any such offers.)
These are just some of the businesses worth noting for their responses. There are many others doing what they can to help their customers and/or others get by in tough times. Not all will survive the economic turmoil this pandemic has wrought. But they deserve our thanks for making it easier on others in need.