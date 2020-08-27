“Neither snow nor rain nor gloom of night” is said to prevent the mail from being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, according to its unofficial motto. Whether the same can be said about postal delivery during a pandemic when it’s full of mail-in ballots is a matter of dispute this election season, as was apparent during contentious congressional hearings held this week and last at which Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was grilled about the post office’s ability to handle what’s expected to be a sharp increase in mail-in ballots being cast by voters worried about COVID-19.
Whether or not one believes the postmaster general that the post office will be up to the task, however, it’s in the interest of every voter wishing to cast an absentee ballot to do so as soon as possible. As we’ve noted before, New Hampshire has — for this election cycle only — relaxed its absentee ballot voting requirements so that having “concerns for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)” is sufficient to be able to vote by mail.
There’s still plenty of time before the general election on Nov. 3. The Sept. 8 primary is fast approaching, however, and we encourage registered voters wanting to cast absentee ballots in the primary by mail to do so right away. The N.H. Secretary of State’s Office has sent out a mailer with helpful information about how to vote by absentee ballot this year, and it’s also available on that office’s website (https://sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/voting-during-covid-19-state-of-emergency/). Because time before the primary is short, it would be wise to contact your city or town clerk to make sure you understand what’s required. Visit https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/ClerkDetails.aspx to find your clerk’s contact information.
Of course, if you are concerned your ballot may not be delivered through the mail in time, you or a designated delivery agent can hand deliver it to the city or town clerk until 5 p.m. on the day before the election. The day before the primary election is the Labor Day holiday, however, and that’s another reason to contact your town or city clerk to ensure you are able to deliver it on time.
For those who haven’t yet registered to vote, the state this year is also allowing those having COVID-19 concerns to receive and submit the voter registration form and supporting materials by mail. Because the city or town clerk must receive the mail or hand-delivered absentee registration applications anywhere from six to 13 days before an election, the window for that option may have already closed for the Sept. 8 primary. Information about this, too, can be obtained by contacting your city or town clerk. And registration at the polls on primary day is also an option.
As for the Nov. 3 general election, even if it seems a way off, planning to register and vote by mail sooner rather than later is best. The N.H. Secretary of State’s website also includes a useful feature to track your ballot, enabling you to verify when your ballot was received, among other things. Acting early and tracking your ballot should ease worries about whether your vote will count.