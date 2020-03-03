In 2014, realizing no one was keeping track of cases in which civilians died at the hands of police in Vermont, former state ACLU Director Allen Gilbert decided to take on the task. Though information is sometimes hard to come by, he now has a database stretching back a half-century.
And, as a recent VTDigger report found, there’s a troubling trend taking place in the Green Mountain State.
In 2019, four people were killed by police officers in Vermont. In 2018, the number was two. In most of the past 10 years, the number was one, though in 2012, there were three such deaths. The troubling trend is that prior to 2010, the most common number of police-involved deaths per year was zero. In all of the 1980s, there were only three; in the 1990s, four.
Because Vermont is relatively sparse in population and historically has among the nation’s lowest crime rates, the raw numbers might not be eye-opening: Nine deaths at the hands of police between 2000 and 2009 and the jump to 17 in the 2010s pales in comparison to the hundreds of such deaths annually in the largest states, such as California and Texas. But the jump is worrisome nonetheless; especially since Vermont’s crime rate actually dropped significantly during the 2010s — by 2018 it was half that of 2009.
Also disturbing is that since the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., fatal encounters with police have been the subject of heightened scrutiny, and officers all over the nation have been receiving stepped-up training in how to avoid such incidents.
So why the spike? One might argue it’s an anomaly; except the trend is true not only for 2019, but also for the decade of the 2010s as well. It was the deadliest decade for police encounters by far in the 50 years for which Gilbert has charted the phenomenon.
One possible factor is that while the state’s overall crime rate has dropped precipitously, the incidence of violent crimes has been rising slightly in recent years. In 2014, there were 643 violent crimes — murder, assault, rape or robbery — according to Vermont Law Enforcement Agency Uniform Crime Reports. By 2018, that number had risen to 1,077. The opioid crisis’s attendant drug trade may account for that rise, at least in part.
Likely a bigger factor is mental illness. Nationally, people with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other civilians, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center.
And at a time when more people with severe mental issues are on the streets — thanks to the closing of institutional settings and attempts to integrate those who once inhabited those institutions into society at large — we’ve seen a significant gap between the demand for mental health workers and the supply (and/or the ability to pay them).
That’s leading to more encounters between those suffering serious mental-health issues and police not fully equipped to deal with them, VTDigger was told by advocates and others.
There is another factor, though we’d hope it doesn’t play much, if any, role. ACLU-Vermont’s new director noted in case after case — every single incident since 1974, in fact — the officers involved in a police-related death were found not culpable. He indicated such a history might make it too easy to use deadly force, knowing the weight of law is heavily balanced in favor of an officer in a tense situation.
There are efforts underway to tilt that accountability back toward the center, notably a bill before the Legislature that would create a policy — none exists now unless the officer uses a Taser — under which deadly force may be used.
In the meantime, it seems one key would be increasing the presence of qualified mental health professionals in the state, with the aim of heading off such fraught and potentially deadly encounters. And given that the mental-health provider shortage is even more acute on this side of the river, New Hampshire might want to pay attention to these findings as well.