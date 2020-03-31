Perhaps we’ve all just forgotten how to act with courtesy and care. Well, of course, not “all,” but enough of us that a reminder seems in order. If this doesn’t apply to you, great; if you’re not sure, or if someone has sent it to you or suggested you read it, that’s probably good advice.
To begin with, let’s say you’re trying to get out and exercise, stay fit, while the gym is closed or you have the time off from work. That’s great. And you’re doing it in what seems to be a safe way, out in the fresh air, away from the potential congestion; you’re hiking. If you show up at a trail and see a line of cars that looks like the entrance to the outlet mall the weekend before Christmas, your alone time in the woods likely isn’t going to go as planned. But even so, you can hike safely, keeping your distance — remember, being out in the “fresh” air isn’t protection from an airborne virus.
Likewise, the fact that those rocks, tree limbs, railings, etc., that you’re using as handholds are outdoors doesn’t mean they’re safe; everyone else on the trail has probably grabbed them, too. Just like door handles, stair railings and gas-pump nozzles, they can transmit the virus, so souse sanitizer every now and then.
Now, maybe you haven’t hiked in a while, or ever, so you head out and aren’t really prepared. Remember, if you’re not a regular on a trail, it’s easy to get lost, or to slip or fall. If that happens, someone may have to help you back up, putting both of you in close proximity. In any case, exercise caution.
“A message we would like to send is that we understand getting outside is important for people’s physical and mental well-being in this trying time,” says Major David Walsh, assistant chief of law enforcement for N.H. Fish and Game. “However, it is imperative that people enjoying the outdoors do so with a high degree of caution. Putting themselves at risk also means causing a multitude of first responders to abandon social distancing and puts them at risk as well.”
Two people out for strolls in the woods were rescued over this past weekend — one who fell and another who simply got lost. It happens, but the more hikers that are out there, the better the odds someone will need help. Fish & Game staff say the number of people hitting the trails in New Hampshire right now rivals peak summer and foliage seasons.
And while we’re on the subject, remember to be responsible; if you generate trash, find a trash can. That goes for you suddenly exuberant dog-walkers, too.
It’s wonderful that being home gives you the chance to take Bella or Brady out, giving you both some needed exercise. But clean up after yourselves. The world is not a doggie toilet. We’re especially talking to you, people who bag their pooch’s poop, then leave the bag behind as if they’ve done their job. You haven’t. You’ve just added a plastic bag to the waste left behind. (The same goes for you clods who wear plastic gloves out in public, then shed them on the ground. Is that really how you were raised?)
Also, keep your dogs leashed and be mindful that even if your pet can’t catch coronavirus, you still can; if you let someone pet your dog, then the dog returns to you, you’ve become potentially exposed.
These are trying times, an adjustment for us all. We’re happy for everyone who has an increased opportunity to stay — or get — in shape. Good luck to you.
But be careful — and considerate — out there. Even a pandemic doesn’t excuse thoughtless behavior.