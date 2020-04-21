For environmental advocates, we might say of Wednesday’s 50th Earth Day, with apologies to Dickens: “It was the worst of times; it was the best of times.”
Earth Day 2020 comes amid a global pandemic that for many is surely among the worst of times in recent memory. As of Monday, the novel coronavirus had claimed a reported 169,000 or so deaths — though the real number is surely far greater, since that counts only those whose deaths have been definitively traced to the virus. Even then, some governments have been shading those numbers to downplay the outbreak, and there’s the confusion caused by different nations and states using different criteria in the counting.
Less immediately dangerous, but also of great concern to those calling for measures to address climate change, is that it’s human nature to respond only to the most immediate crisis. Just as the old joke says, “If you want to stop someone complaining about their headache, drop a hammer on their toe,” if you want to stop people from talking about climate change, drop a pandemic in their lap.
Not that environmentalists have really stopped talking about climate change. After all, the coronavirus pandemic will come and go, and while it’s extremely serious and could kill many hundreds of thousands, it’s nowhere near as big a danger to the human race, and other species, as the changing climate. But people have largely stopped listening; they hear only talk of the virus, and of the economic turmoil it may wreak. In fact, the pandemic has provided adequate cover for the Trump administration to step up its war on the environment, rolling back emissions standards and other protections at a time when it’s unsafe or impossible for advocates to attend hearings to speak out (and, again, at a time when coronavirus news is a 24/7 phenomenon, almost to the exclusion of all else).
Finally, because of the economic danger, it’s quite possible governments — ours, at least — will be reticent to clamp down on fossil-fuel firms seeking permits, exemptions and favors for the next several months, or years. Or that measures put in place to corral emissions will be set aside during this crisis. You know, for the good of the economy.
So, yes, these are bad times for those concerned about changing the course of our world’s climate.
At the same time, it’s the best of times to be arguing the science of human-caused greenhouse gases and global warming. The past couple of months have shown indisputably that human activity — vehicle traffic, factories, power plants, etc., are a prime culprit in creating hazy skies and murky waters. Since the bulk of human commerce ceased in places like China, Italy and the U.S., the planet has quickly recovered — at least, at a surface level. Beijing and Los Angeles have been visibly smogless in satellite and aerial views for the first time in decades. The canals of Venice have cleared. Estimates place the reduction of emissions in China at 25 percent in February alone.
The proof, then, is there for all to see. We, as a species, are bad for the planet, as long as we persist in emitting greenhouse gases and polluting air, sea and land. In this respect, then, both the temporary cleansing of the air and water is a welcome Earth Day coincidence. And the lessons to be gleaned may be key to advancing the cause once the heights of the coronavirus crisis have passed.
It’s even possible, Meehan Crist of Columbia University posited in The New York Times last week, that some of the changes in behavior that are now benefiting the environment will stick with us in the long term. Of course, he notes personal behaviors make a difference, but far less than industrial-scale movement.
But perhaps a move toward a greener economy would mesh nicely with the need for new jobs. And maybe a percentage of workers will remain remote, cutting traffic, and the newfound bump in bicycling and running will further reduce the number of motor vehicle trips each day.
It could be the best of times after all.