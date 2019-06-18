It’s been 86 years since Chico Marx, dressed as his brother Groucho, tossed out this line in the film “Duck Soup”: “Who ya gonna believe; me or your own eyes?” The line was a joke, and it’s gotten laughs for decades, both in that film and rephrased by others as “Who are you gonna believe; me or your own lying eyes?”
It wouldn’t be funny except for the obviousness of the concept that seeing is believing. People lie; what you see doesn’t.
Well, the time for laughing is past. In an age where photos, and even videos, can be easily manipulated digitally to created utter fiction — coupled with an administration devoted to pushing the idea that truth is what our leaders say it is, rather than what’s factual — we’ve passed the point of being able to trust that the truth will win out. And considering the effect even basic false social media memes had on our national election three years ago, the prospect of mischief in 2020 and beyond is even more frightening.
Altering photos with Photoshop-type software has been possible for years now. But video; that’s something else. It’s far more difficult to fake convincingly. Suppose, though, that a video could be changed to make a speaker seamlessly say something that person never actually said? Suppose such a change could be made as easily as typing into a computer what you want them to say?
That day is here, and it may change everything about our elections — and the idea that “seeing is believing” in general.
Convincingly faking videos that show a person’s face has made great strides over the past several years. The term “deepfakes” — an amalgam of “deep learning” and “fake” — came into being just two years ago. It involves using artificial intelligence not only to align one person’s face with another’s body, but also to repeat the process extensively, learning to better align it each time until the match in motions, color and tone is good enough to fool most casual viewers. It also requires having a lot of video, or thousands of photos, of the subject, from which to gather expressions.
Deepfakes first came to public consciousness because they were being used to attach the faces of celebrities to porn videos, making anyone from Scarlett Johansson to Denzel Washington to Ivanka Trump seem like the star of a sex scene. But the process has also been used to falsify video of politicians. In January, a Fox News employee in Seattle altered, and aired, video of President Donald Trump during an Oval Office address. He was fired. More recently, someone posted on Facebook an altered video of a Nancy Pelosi speech, making her seem drunk or medicated. Both were amateurish videos, easily seen as fake. But what if they were more convincing?
New research, slated to be published next month, indicates not only has it reached a point of being almost undetectable, but it also may soon be available to anyone. The work, by researchers at Stanford University, the Max Planck Institute for Informatics, Princeton University and — importantly — Adobe Research, uses AI to pull “visemes” — the facial expressions that accompany each sound — and replace them in a 3-D model of the speaker’s face. At the same time, the program isolates the basic sounds, or “phonemes,” that make up the words spoken in the video. It can then synthesize a new video clip in which the person appears to say whatever the user types in.
It’s long seemed just a matter of time before some digital expert somewhere figured this out. It’s been a staple of spy stories and science fiction films for decades. The idea that such technology could soon be available to consumers — Adobe made the audio part of it, VoCo, available to reviewers in 2016, but hasn’t yet released it — could be disastrous.
Congress held a hearing on deepfakes last week and there’s a bill in the works to force anyone posting such altered videos to include watermarks labeling them as fake. But we suspect in an environment where winning at all costs is the goal and online anonymity is possible, such a law would be next to meaningless in an election cycle.
In the wake of the 2016 election, and the Mueller investigation, which made clear that Russian agents used social media and other tactics to try to sway the vote, it’s imperative action be taken before the next presidential ballots are cast. There’s no way to keep every voter from being misled — especially those who are seeing what they want to see — but to know the technology exists and that another nation has the will to use it, and do nothing, is unacceptable.